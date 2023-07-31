The discovery connects the event called ‘Snowball Earth’ with Neoproterozoic oxygenation and the triggering of the Cambrian explosion.

A team of scientists from the Indian Institute of Sciences and the University of Niigata (Japan) has discovered water droplets trapped in mineral deposits in the western Himalayas (India) that probably belonged to a ancient ocean which existed about 600 million years ago. Analysis of magnesium carbonate (crystalline magnesite) deposits also allowed the team to provide a possible explanation for events that could have led to a major oxygenation event in the early Earth’s history. “We found a paleo-oceanic time capsule“says Prakash Chandra Arya, author of the study. “We don’t know much about the oceans of the past“says Prakash. “How different or similar were they to today’s oceans? Were they more acidic or more basic, nutrient rich or deficient, hot or cold, and what was their chemical and isotopic composition? Such insights could also provide clues about Earth’s past climate, and this information can be useful for climate modeling“, he adds.

A 600-million-year-old “time capsule” discovered in the Himalayas

Scientists believe that between 700 and 500 million years ago, one of the major glaciation events in the history of our planet occurred, known as the glaciation ‘Snowball Earth‘. During that time, thick ice sheets covered the Earth for a long time. What followed was an increase in the amount of oxygen in the earth’s atmospherecalled the “second major oxygenation event“, which eventually led to the evolution of complex life forms. Until now, scientists hadn’t fully understood how these events were connected due to a lack of well-preserved fossils and the disappearance of all past oceans that existed in Earth’s history. The water deposits found in the rocks of the Himalayan sea, which date back to the era of “Snowball Earth“, are comparable to the water of the modern ocean. Experts have also shown that sedimentary basins have been deprived of calcium for an extended period, possibly due to poor river input. “During this time, there was no flow in the oceans and thus no calcium input. When there is no calcium flow or supply, as more calcium precipitates, the amount of magnesium increases“, explains Sajeev Krishnan, author of the study. The research team believes that when the deposits of magnesite formed at this time they have crystallized, they have trapped the droplets of sea water and fresh water from the melting ice in their pore space. Calcium deprivation also likely led to nutrient deficiency, promoting the development of slow-growing photosynthetic cyanobacteria, which may have begun to emit more oxygen into the atmosphere as they synthesized nutrients. Experts also speculate that the increased magnesium concentration triggered an increase in photosynthetic oxygen production, likely triggering the Neoproterozoic oxygenation event and spurring the Cambrian explosion. “Whenever there is an increase in the level of oxygen in the atmosphere, there will be a biological evolution“, Prakash points out. This study was published in Precambrian Research.