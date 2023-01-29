Original title: 600,000 railway passengers arrived in Beijing yesterday

News from our newspaper (Reporter Sun Hongyang) On the seventh day of the Lunar New Year, many citizens are still on their way back. The reporter learned from China Railway Beijing Bureau Group Co., Ltd. that about 600,000 passengers arrived in Beijing yesterday, and 225,000 passengers were dispatched from the Beijing area. Since the Spring Festival travel season (January 7 to 27), the Beijing Bureau Group Company has dispatched a total of 11.819 million passengers.

Yesterday, the Beijing Bureau Group Corporation arranged to run 863 pairs of passenger trains, transporting 600,000 passengers, including 225,000 passengers in the Beijing area. There are about 600,000 tourists to Beijing. The Beijing Bureau Group Corporation scientifically adjusted its transport capacity according to the passenger travel situation, and arranged for the operation of 64 pairs of temporary passenger trains. Major stations have arranged special personnel to increase monitoring and control of key parts such as entrances and exits, platforms, escalators, etc., and guide passengers in and out of the station in a timely manner. Beijing South Railway Station has also added a fast entry hall on the basement level to provide convenience for passengers 10 minutes away from the departure.

The reporter learned from the Municipal Transportation Commission that in order to do a good job in connecting and transporting passengers at train stations during the Spring Festival travel return period, the transportation industry in this city continued to take measures yesterday to extend the operation time of the subway, open multiple subway ferry lines for buses, and set up temporary shared rides at taxi dispatching stations. District and other measures to serve the needs of passengers arriving in Beijing to continue their travel at night.

Among them, the operation of Line 14 and Line 7 will be extended for one hour, the last train of Line 4 from Gongyi Xiqiao Station to Anheqiao North Station will be extended from 23:16 to 0:12 the next day, and the downlink will be from Anheqiao North Station. The last train bound for Gongyi Xiqiao Station was extended from 22:48 to 23:15. At the same time, the operation organization of the 6 rail stations directly connected to key stations will be strengthened. Qingnian Road Station of Line 6 and Dongfeng Beiqiao Station of Line 14 will focus on strengthening connection preparations to deal with the large passenger flow at Beijing Chaoyang Station at night and ensure passenger travel.

Ground public transportation continues to increase the capacity of night buses returning during the Spring Festival travel season. The 16 night shift lines departing from and passing through the railway station have increased the interval between the first train and 1 o’clock the next day.

At the same time, do a good job in the organization of rental capacity and service guarantee in the train station area, especially after 11:00 at night, and organize rental operators to carry out sub-station “guarantee points” to meet the rental capacity needs of passengers arriving in Beijing.

