62 municipalities under surveillance due to technical tie

A special protection plan for the headquarters of the National Registry of Civil Status of 62 municipalities in the country where there was a technical tie in the pre-count, announced the national registrar, Alexander Vega Rocha.

As you will remember, a technical tie is when there is a difference of less than one hundred votes between the first two candidates for Mayor, after the pre-counting of one hundred percent of the local votes.

In Valle del Cauca, there was a technical tie for the mayor of Bugalagrande, where the mayoral candidate for the Liberal party, Jorge Eliécer Rojas, obtained 4,317 votes, equivalent to 31.71% of the vote, and the candidate for the coalition Party of the U, Radical Change, Colombia Renaciente, Nicole Tatiana Tamayo Victoria obtained 4,234 votes, 31.10% of the vote.

In the department of Cauca there were three technical ties.

The first of them was in Santander de Quilichao where Luis Eduardo Grijalba Muñoz, of the Quilichao Somos Todos movement, obtained 13,552 votes, 29.56%, compared to Francisco Elías Figueroa of the Green Alliance Party with 13,403 votes, 29.23%.

The second, Célimo Banguero Mera, from the Todos Somos Colombia party, with 1,236 votes, 25.79%, compared to Aidé Romero Gonzalias from the Colombian Liberal Party, 1,189 votes, 24.81%.

And the third, Robert Erminson Cruz Lasso of the Colombia Renaciente party, 2,034 votes, 50.14%, and Segundo Fabio Ordóñez Fernández, for the independents, 2,001 votes, 49.33%.

In these four locations in the two departments and 58 more throughout the country, the Registry activated a special protocol to guarantee that the elections take place normally in the face of public order complications.

Vega Rocha said in this regard that “within the ‘Democracy Plan’ we have asked the public forces to prioritize and strengthen security in Santa Marta after a technical tie was evident in the results.”

In Santa Marta Jorge Luis Agudelo, from Fuerza Ciudadana, and Carlos Alberto Pinedo, from Santa Marta Sí Podemos, have 39% each, with a difference of 282 votes.

The registrar stated that there were attempted riots in various parts of the country, in response to which the electoral material was digitized in case of eventual theft or burning of the same.

In addition, he indicated that the satellite communication available in the distant regions of Colombia worked and accelerated the transmission of the results at the polls.

The national registrar reiterated his gratitude to all actors in the democratic process. “Once again we deliver for the country,” Vega Rocha finally stressed.

