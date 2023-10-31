Home » 62 municipalities under surveillance due to technical tie
News

62 municipalities under surveillance due to technical tie

by admin
62 municipalities under surveillance due to technical tie

A special protection plan for the headquarters of the National Registry of Civil Status of 62 municipalities in the country where there was a technical tie in the pre-count, announced the national registrar, Alexander Vega Rocha.

As you will remember, a technical tie is when there is a difference of less than one hundred votes between the first two candidates for Mayor, after the pre-counting of one hundred percent of the local votes.

In Valle del Cauca, there was a technical tie for the mayor of Bugalagrande, where the mayoral candidate for the Liberal party, Jorge Eliécer Rojas, obtained 4,317 votes, equivalent to 31.71% of the vote, and the candidate for the coalition Party of the U, Radical Change, Colombia Renaciente, Nicole Tatiana Tamayo Victoria obtained 4,234 votes, 31.10% of the vote.

In the department of Cauca there were three technical ties.

The first of them was in Santander de Quilichao where Luis Eduardo Grijalba Muñoz, of the Quilichao Somos Todos movement, obtained 13,552 votes, 29.56%, compared to Francisco Elías Figueroa of the Green Alliance Party with 13,403 votes, 29.23%.

The second, Célimo Banguero Mera, from the Todos Somos Colombia party, with 1,236 votes, 25.79%, compared to Aidé Romero Gonzalias from the Colombian Liberal Party, 1,189 votes, 24.81%.

And the third, Robert Erminson Cruz Lasso of the Colombia Renaciente party, 2,034 votes, 50.14%, and Segundo Fabio Ordóñez Fernández, for the independents, 2,001 votes, 49.33%.

In these four locations in the two departments and 58 more throughout the country, the Registry activated a special protocol to guarantee that the elections take place normally in the face of public order complications.

Vega Rocha said in this regard that “within the ‘Democracy Plan’ we have asked the public forces to prioritize and strengthen security in Santa Marta after a technical tie was evident in the results.”

See also  Adhering to the harmonious coexistence of man and nature, the world looks forward to a new blueprint for biodiversity governance-China News-Jellyfish Network

In Santa Marta Jorge Luis Agudelo, from Fuerza Ciudadana, and Carlos Alberto Pinedo, from Santa Marta Sí Podemos, have 39% each, with a difference of 282 votes.

The registrar stated that there were attempted riots in various parts of the country, in response to which the electoral material was digitized in case of eventual theft or burning of the same.

In addition, he indicated that the satellite communication available in the distant regions of Colombia worked and accelerated the transmission of the results at the polls.

The national registrar reiterated his gratitude to all actors in the democratic process. “Once again we deliver for the country,” Vega Rocha finally stressed.

You may be interested in: Southwestern Colombia shields itself for elections

Comments

You may also like

Love and Perseverance: Shenzhou 16 Returns Home with...

World Savings Day 2023: When will assets grow...

‘Let’s find out in advance how much next...

Exploring Induced Lactation: Sharing the Role of Breastfeeding...

Silver and bronze at the Kata World Championship...

Highlights from the Second Session of the Boao...

Mexico: Resistance for the Planet

Vithalis explains about transportation in the city of...

Maine Gunman’s Family Contacted Police Months Before Massacre,...

Essmar carries out preventive maintenance in Ebar Zuca...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy