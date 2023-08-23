Home » 62-year-old falls into a crevasse on the Ortles Cevedale – News
News

62-year-old falls into a crevasse on the Ortles Cevedale – News

by admin
62-year-old falls into a crevasse on the Ortles Cevedale – News

A 62-year-old mountaineer was transported to the Cles hospital in good health after falling into a crevasse on Mount Vioz, in the Ortles Cevedale group. The man – we learn – was between the Vioz peak and the Palon de la Mare, at about 3,600 meters, when he fell into a crevasse for about 20 meters. The climbing partner managed to hold his fall. The man, conscious and without obvious trauma, then managed to lean on a spur which allowed him to unload the weight from his partner. The request for help to the single number for emergencies around 11.30.


The air rescue technician was transferred to the scene by helicopter with the health team and the operators of the Peio Alpine Rescue station, together with the managers of the Larcher and Vioz refuges. The man, in good health, was taken to hospital for tests.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  The total investment is 68.7 billion!40 major projects in Xiamen Special Economic Zone started and completed

You may also like

Fico or PS? It’s not that simple

Fatal Shooting at Illegal Party in Long Island...

August 22, 1967: Civic strike for Water and...

4.6-magnitude Earthquake Strikes Pulandian District of Dalian, Liaoning

A docu and 4 films shot in Sardinia...

Hospitalizations for Covid-19 have risen 40% in recent...

7-Year-Old Boy Attacked by Bear in his Backyard...

These are the candidates disqualified in Cesar

F1: Verstappen excited to restart in Holland –...

«Social classes, concepts and discussions»: Walter Fagoaga

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy