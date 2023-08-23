62-year-old falls into a crevasse on the Ortles Cevedale – News

A 62-year-old mountaineer was transported to the Cles hospital in good health after falling into a crevasse on Mount Vioz, in the Ortles Cevedale group. The man – we learn – was between the Vioz peak and the Palon de la Mare, at about 3,600 meters, when he fell into a crevasse for about 20 meters. The climbing partner managed to hold his fall. The man, conscious and without obvious trauma, then managed to lean on a spur which allowed him to unload the weight from his partner. The request for help to the single number for emergencies around 11.30.





The air rescue technician was transferred to the scene by helicopter with the health team and the operators of the Peio Alpine Rescue station, together with the managers of the Larcher and Vioz refuges. The man, in good health, was taken to hospital for tests.



