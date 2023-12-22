64-year-old Teresa Vanzovica from Kattenturm has been missing since Wednesday. According to the police, the woman from Bremen left the apartment early on Wednesday morning and went to her place of work in Ochtum Park. She hasn’t returned since then. Teresa Vanzovica relies on regular medication. All police measures taken so far have not led to the missing people being found.

Police are asking for information about her whereabouts

The police ask: Who has seen Ms. Vanzovica or can provide information about her whereabouts? She is 64 years old, about 1.55 meters tall, slim and has blonde, shoulder-length hair, mostly tied in a braid. According to a spokesman for the Bremen police, she speaks broken German and limps when she walks.

The Bremen Police Criminal Investigation Service can accept information at any time by telephone on 0421 3623888 or in person at any police station.

