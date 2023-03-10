2023 is the year of elections in Pakistan and there are discussions about its preparation, but how prepared the Election Commission is and how much financial resources it needs for this whole process, it has finally been found out.

The Election Commission says that funds of 65 billion will be required to hold the general election in the entire country, out of which funds of 20 billion are urgently needed for the elections in the two provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Secretary Election Commission told the Ministry of Finance that out of 20 billion, only 5 billion has been given to the commission so far, while another 15 billion funds are required in this financial year.

But according to an official statement, Finance Secretary Hameed Yaqoob Sheikh, while giving a detailed briefing to the Election Commission on the overall economic situation of the country, said that it is difficult for the finance ministry to provide the required funds in view of the current financial difficulties. But he will give a final answer only after consulting the federal government in this regard.

The date of elections in Punjab has been announced while consultation is going on for the date for elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but what will happen to the elections if the required financial resources are not available is a big question in its own right.

Pakistan is facing the worst economic problems, inflation is continuously increasing, the foreign exchange reserves of the country are gradually decreasing. Nothing can be said.

In these circumstances, timely provision of financial resources to the Election Commission for elections is one of the major challenges faced by the government. But the non-availability of financial resources is not the only big question, but provision of security for peaceful elections is also very important.

According to the Election Commission, 297,000 personnel from police and other law enforcement agencies will be required for security during the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will require 56,000 more personnel.

The Commission directed the officials of the Ministry of Interior to contact the officials of the Army, Rangers and other relevant agencies to arrange the personnel required for security and inform the Election Commission in this regard.

In this whole situation, it seems that there are still many questions that are waiting for answers, in such a situation, the voters are apparently hesitant because they are still not sure when the elections will be held.

Until all the answers are out, questions will continue to arise regarding the complete preparations for the elections.