65-year-old Christmas hit dethrones ‘All I want for Christmas’ by Mariah Carey

Something strange is going on in Christmasland: for the first time in years, Mariah Carey’s ‘All I want for Christmas is you’ is not at number 1 during the end of the year, but another Christmas hit is at number 1 in the American Billboard Hot 100 chart. A 65 year-old Christmas hit.

It has been a tradition since 2019: All I want for Christmas is you maintains a hold on the top position of the prestigious hit list throughout the end of the year. But now Mariah Carey has to make do with a (disappointing) second place for the time being. What’s more: she has to tolerate another Christmas hit.

This time at number 1 is Rockin’ around the Christmas tree by Brenda Lee. Not a new song, but a hit from 1958. Although Lee’s record label did release a new clip for the 65th anniversary of the song in which the now 78-year-old Lee mimes the song again. After being stranded at number two for four years in a row, that turned out to be the push that Rockin’ around the Christmas tree needed to land on the highest stage for the first time in 65 years. Brenda Lee is extremely grateful to her record label, she testifies in Variety. “I’ve been working with them since I was ten years old, they’ve done so much for me.” Then there was also a thank you to her fans. “They have stayed with me all these years. Everyone has been loyal.”

Multiple records

Dethroning Mariah Carey (54) is remarkable in itself, but with this achievement Lee sets several more records in one fell swoop.

Never before has it taken so long (65 years) for a hit to reach the number 1 position. At 78, Brenda Lee is the oldest person ever to top the Billboard Hot 100. Notable: Lee made the song when she was 13. If she had gone straight to number 1, she would have been the youngest ever. Lee’s previous number 1 hit (I want to be wanted) dates from 1960. Never before has an artist managed to score two number 1 hits with 63 years in between.

We will not end with a record, but a remarkable fact: Rockin’ around the Christmas tree is only the third Christmas hit after All I want for Christmas is you by Mariah Carey and The chipmunk song by Alvin and The Chipmunks (and David Seville). once at the very top of the Billboard Hot 100, which started in the 1950s.

