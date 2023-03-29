The Government of President Nayib Bukele records the capture of 66,533 gang members within the framework of the Territorial Control Plan and the Exception Regime.

To date, according to public security authorities, 2,554 firearms, 3,309 vehicles, and 16,009 telephones have been seized from criminal structures.

El Salvador lives a unique moment in its history by winning the War Against Gangs that for decades sowed anxiety in the population.

The strategies implemented by the Government of President Nayib Bukele are being taken as an example by Latin American countries.