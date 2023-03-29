Home News 66,533 gang members captured under the Exception Regime
News

66,533 gang members captured under the Exception Regime

by admin
66,533 gang members captured under the Exception Regime

The Government of President Nayib Bukele records the capture of 66,533 gang members within the framework of the Territorial Control Plan and the Exception Regime.

To date, according to public security authorities, 2,554 firearms, 3,309 vehicles, and 16,009 telephones have been seized from criminal structures.

El Salvador lives a unique moment in its history by winning the War Against Gangs that for decades sowed anxiety in the population.

The strategies implemented by the Government of President Nayib Bukele are being taken as an example by Latin American countries.

See also  Borgo Val in Sarmede, from 400 inhabitants to only ninety. It is competing for 20 million to relaunch itself

You may also like

North Kivu: the city of Mweso occupied by...

Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday March 29,...

The 10 best books on photographic portraiture –...

The Uspenskis had a double victory at the...

They deny the version of Enrique Gómez about...

Territorial continuity, a “Friendship Pact” with Aeroitalia: discounted...

CEL delivers sports equipment to five soccer schools...

Valledupar Mayor’s Office announced paving between Avenida Sierra...

Malnutrition: A Global Problem | Geopolitical News

The unexpected results in the Eurocup qualifiers –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy