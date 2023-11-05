Home » 666 KILOS OF MARIJUANA FOUND IN A HOUSE « CDE News
CAPTAIN BADO (special envoy) A raid was carried out this morning at a home in Captain Bado, where they found 666 kilos of marijuana. There were no arrests. The procedure was carried out in the Piray neighborhood, Captain Bado district, Amambay department, in compliance with a search warrant.

During the operation, they seized 568 kilos of pressed marijuana and 98 kilos of chopped marijuana, according to the National Police.

Inside the house they found a cutter, a chopper, hydraulic presses, an electric scale, hydraulic jacks, packing tape and polyethylene bags.

Based on the elements found, the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation presumes that the place is used as a marijuana laboratory, from where the distribution and marketing of the drug was carried out.

