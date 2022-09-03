From 0-24:00 on September 2, 67 new local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia were added in Heilongjiang Province (64 in Daqing City, including 47 in Sartu District, 14 in Longfeng District, 3 in Ranghulu District; 3 in Harbin City , including 2 cases in Xiangfang District and 1 case in Daoli District), including 60 cases from asymptomatic infections to confirmed cases (all in Daqing City, including 45 cases in Sartu District, 12 cases in Longfeng District, and 3 cases in Ranghu Road District). 168 new cases of local asymptomatic infections (153 in Daqing City, including 117 in Sartu District, 21 in Longfeng District, and 15 in Ranghulu District; 11 in Suihua City, all in Zhaodong City; Harbin 4 cases in the city, including 3 cases in Xiangfang District and 1 case in Daoli District). 1 new case of asymptomatic infection imported from abroad (reported by Harbin). One case of local asymptomatic infection was released from medical observation on the same day (Aihui District, Heihe City).

As of 24:00 on September 2, there were 120 local confirmed cases and 646 local asymptomatic infections in the province; there were 11 imported confirmed cases and 6 imported asymptomatic infections in the province.

A local epidemic has occurred in our province. The general public is requested to firmly establish the concept of “everyone is the first responsible person for their own health“, standardize vaccination, adhere to “wear masks, wash hands frequently, ventilate more, and do not gather”, and pay close attention to the epidemic situation. If there is an intersection with the trajectory of the positive infection, or if there is a history of travel and residence in domestic medium and high-risk areas or epidemic-related areas within 7 days, immediately report to the community (village) and work unit where you live, and cooperate with the implementation of prevention and control measures. If you have symptoms such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, sore throat, decreased sense of smell (taste), diarrhea, etc., please do not take the medicine by yourself. Wear a mask and go to the nearest fever clinic for inspection and treatment as soon as possible. Avoid taking public transportation during the treatment process. , and take the initiative to inform the travel history, contact history.

The epidemic prevention and control headquarters of all cities and localities should check the recent arrivals (returns) of the epidemic-related areas in our province, strengthen the “big data + grid”, accurately grasp and control the relevant risk personnel, and evaluate the infection of the identified risk personnel. Classified control measures such as coding, nucleic acid testing, isolation management, and health monitoring should be implemented as soon as possible after the risk.

