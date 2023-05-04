Home » 68 new cameras will be activated for the safety of the inhabitants of Popayán – news
68 new cameras will be activated for the safety of the inhabitants of Popayán – news

By the end of 2023, 308 of these technological devices will be installed in the city.

The municipality of Popayán awarded the fourth phase of the project that will deliver and install new high-tech security cameras, with an investment of more than $5.6 billion, initially activating 68 of these devices that, by the end of 2023, will be 308.

“Thanks to our articulated commitment to improve security and coexistence in Popayán, and with the support of the National Government, we awarded the fourth phase of the cameras project. With the installation of these new high-tech devices, at this stage of the strategy, we will be able to optimize and expand the response capacity to criminal acts that threaten the tranquility and well-being of citizens,” said the mayor of Popayán, Juan Carlos Lopez Castrillon.


This fourth phase involves the expansion of the system in co-financing with the Ministry of the Interior, allowing the addition of 68 new PTZ-type cameras, which will have analytics, such as: object crossing a line, object entering or leaving an area, autotracking, detection of face. It should be noted that each device has a built-in 180-degree fixed view in addition to the PTZ lens.

Not only did we acquire these cameras for the benefit of the community, but we will also strengthen the monitoring center guarded 24/7 by the Metropolitan Police. We will expand the current visualization system and the storage system will be increased”, said Isabel Cristina Tobar Zambrano, Secretary of Government and Community Participation of Popayán.

For his part, the commander of the Popayán Metropolitan Police, Colonel Jesús Enrique Quintero, highlighted this work of the Popayán Mayor’s Office that strengthens the institution’s reaction, allowing them to control the city, “to have eyes everywhere and be able to make the appropriate persecution and deter crime.

