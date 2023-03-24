RIOBAMBA

The new graduates were congratulated by the authorities of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG) of Chimborazo.

In the Cacha parish of the Riobamba canton, the graduation of 69 agricultural producers was carried out, who were trained to strengthen peasant family agriculture by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG). The graduates, mostly rural women, correspond to the 22 communities of the Cacha parish, and for six months they were trained by MAG technicians in good agricultural practices for the proper management of crops and livestock, with a focus on sustainable production. José Luis Yungán, District Director of Chimborazo, pointed out that the “Learning Communities” are carried out in the different sectors of the province to support farmers to improve their productive activity and with it, the quality of life in the rural sector. On behalf of the small producers in the sector, Cesar Hipo thanked the institution for its support and stressed that the knowledge acquired in both the agricultural and livestock fields will be replicated for the benefit of their communities.

Marcelo Toabanda, president of the parish GAD of Cacha, indicated that the support of the MAG and the articulation has been important, “Today we are happy because this training process has been completed, the MAG has cooperated with the technicians and implements; in this way we are reactivating ourselves to improve agriculture and livestock ”, he pointed out.