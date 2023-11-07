Home » 69-Year-Old Jewish Man’s Death at Southern California Protests Ruled Homicide
The death of a 69-year-old Jewish man after suffering a head injury during an altercation at pro-Palestinian and Israeli demonstrations in Southern California has been ruled a homicide, authorities reported.

Paul Kessler was involved in a physical altercation with at least one counter-protester during the rallies, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said. Kessler fell backward and hit his head on the ground during the altercation, leading to his injuries.

Images taken at the scene show Kessler lying on the sidewalk with blood on his face. He was later found by deputies with a head injury and taken to the hospital, where he died the next day. An autopsy determined that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Authorities have not yet identified a suspect in the case and have not ruled out the possibility of a hate crime as they investigate the incident.

The altercation took place during pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli rallies in response to Israel’s retaliation for Hamas attacks. The death has sparked a wave of condemnation from various communities.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles condemned the violence, noting that it “has no place in a civilized society” and demanded security. Meanwhile, the Greater Los Angeles Office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations expressed deep sadness over the loss and called on everyone to refrain from jumping to conclusions or escalating tensions.

Authorities are actively gathering information about the incident and are urging anyone with video footage of the altercation to share it with police. The community is awaiting the results of the investigation, and Rabbi Michael Barclay of Temple Ner Simcha emphasized the importance of letting law enforcement do their job.

This tragic incident comes amid an uptick in anti-Semitic incidents in the United States, prompting FBI Director Christopher Wray to warn of the historic levels of anti-Semitism. The community is mourning the loss of Kessler and seeking justice for the senseless act of violence.

