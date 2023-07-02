7/2 Forecast Week” This week’s domestic and foreign financial focus

Domestic Financial Focus

7/3 (Monday)Ministry of Labor releases latest unpaid leave statistics

Press conference of the Ministry of National Development

Baida Boutique Fund Press Conference7/4 (Tue)“Good Retirement Preparation Platform” Achievement Sharing and 2023 Press Conference

Cathay Financial Holding Climate Change Forum

Standard Chartered Wealth Management Q3 Investment Outlook

Chung-Hua Economic Research Institute Seminar on Operational Outlook for Purchasing Managers in Taiwan in the First Half of the Year

CBRE Announces Q2 Commercial Real Estate Quarterly Report

Liufangke pre-listing legal meeting7/5 (Wednesday)The central bank announced the foreign exchange reserves in June

Fidelity Press Conference on Fixed Income Outlook for the Second Half of the Year

wait and see pricing

Cushman & Wakefield announces Q2 commercial real estate quarterly report7/6 (Four)AFT press conference

The Bureau of Accounting and Statistics announces the price statistics for June

HSBC Investment Trust’s investment outlook for the second half of the year

Yuil ALTIMA Presentation7/7 (Friday)Ministry of Finance announces June import and export statistics

Groundbreaking for the three-site development project of the Pingshi Camp in Tainan

Oxygen Yan Sen live new product release7/8 (Six)Qingjinglin Tainan Construction Project Dream Park breaks ground

International Financial Focus

7/3 (Monday)US June ISM manufacturing PMI

Japan Q2 Tankan Report

Euro zone June HCOB manufacturing PMI final value7/4 (Tue)Canada June S&P global manufacturing PMI

Germany’s trade balance in May

RBA interest rate decision

South Korea’s June consumer price index7/5 (Wednesday)U.S. factory orders in May

French industrial production in May

Singapore retail sales in May7/6 (Four)Changes in the number of people receiving unemployment benefits and ADP employment in the United States last week

Euro zone retail sales in May

German factory orders in May

Polish central bank rate decision7/7 (Friday)U.S. jobs report for June

UK June Halifax house price index

Japan May Household Expenditure

Mainland, Hong Kong and Macau Focus

7/3 (Monday)June Caixin China Manufacturing PMI

Hong Kong retail sales in May7/4 (Tue)The 2023 Global Digital Economy Conference will be held in Beijing until the 7th7/5 (Wednesday)June Caixin China Services PMI7/6 (Four)The 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference will be held in Shanghai until the 8th7/7 (Friday)June foreign exchange balance

The HUAWEI CLOUD Developer Conference will be held, and the Pangu model that will benchmark against ChatGPT will be announced7/9 (Sun)June M1, M2, new credit, social financing scale

Weekly Focus of Taiwan Stocks

7/3 (Monday) In addition to the rights of Wanhai, Zhongfeixing, Shuanghong, Jingding, Kunding, Xinding, Power, Huajing Electric, etc.7/4 (Tue) In addition to interest ASUS, Advantech, Yangming, Hon Hai, Taishan, Wenmao, Pegatron, Phison, Lizhi, Gengxing, etc.7/5 (Wednesday) In addition to Yageo, Far EasTone, World, Wistron, Jianzhun, Lamex, etc.7/6 (Four) In addition to Quanyi Shangyin, Acer Information, Ningwei, Jingce, Simplo, Transcend, Guangyun, Acer Information, etc.7/7 (Friday)Chroma, Aurora, Baoya, Jinju, Qianfu Precision, etc.

7/2 Forecast Week” This week’s domestic and foreign financial focus



2023.07.02

