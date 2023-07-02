7/2 Forecast Week” This week’s domestic and foreign financial focus

Domestic Financial Focus
7/3 (Monday)Ministry of Labor releases latest unpaid leave statistics
Press conference of the Ministry of National Development
Baida Boutique Fund Press Conference7/4 (Tue)“Good Retirement Preparation Platform” Achievement Sharing and 2023 Press Conference
Cathay Financial Holding Climate Change Forum
Standard Chartered Wealth Management Q3 Investment Outlook
Chung-Hua Economic Research Institute Seminar on Operational Outlook for Purchasing Managers in Taiwan in the First Half of the Year
CBRE Announces Q2 Commercial Real Estate Quarterly Report
Liufangke pre-listing legal meeting7/5 (Wednesday)The central bank announced the foreign exchange reserves in June
Fidelity Press Conference on Fixed Income Outlook for the Second Half of the Year
wait and see pricing
Cushman & Wakefield announces Q2 commercial real estate quarterly report7/6 (Four)AFT press conference
The Bureau of Accounting and Statistics announces the price statistics for June
HSBC Investment Trust’s investment outlook for the second half of the year
Yuil ALTIMA Presentation7/7 (Friday)Ministry of Finance announces June import and export statistics
Groundbreaking for the three-site development project of the Pingshi Camp in Tainan
Oxygen Yan Sen live new product release7/8 (Six)Qingjinglin Tainan Construction Project Dream Park breaks ground
International Financial Focus
7/3 (Monday)US June ISM manufacturing PMI
Japan Q2 Tankan Report
Euro zone June HCOB manufacturing PMI final value7/4 (Tue)Canada June S&P global manufacturing PMI
Germany’s trade balance in May
RBA interest rate decision
South Korea’s June consumer price index7/5 (Wednesday)U.S. factory orders in May
French industrial production in May
Singapore retail sales in May7/6 (Four)Changes in the number of people receiving unemployment benefits and ADP employment in the United States last week
Euro zone retail sales in May
German factory orders in May
Polish central bank rate decision7/7 (Friday)U.S. jobs report for June
UK June Halifax house price index
Japan May Household Expenditure
Mainland, Hong Kong and Macau Focus
7/3 (Monday)June Caixin China Manufacturing PMI
Hong Kong retail sales in May7/4 (Tue)The 2023 Global Digital Economy Conference will be held in Beijing until the 7th7/5 (Wednesday)June Caixin China Services PMI7/6 (Four)The 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference will be held in Shanghai until the 8th7/7 (Friday)June foreign exchange balance
The HUAWEI CLOUD Developer Conference will be held, and the Pangu model that will benchmark against ChatGPT will be announced7/9 (Sun)June M1, M2, new credit, social financing scale
Weekly Focus of Taiwan Stocks
7/3 (Monday) In addition to the rights of Wanhai, Zhongfeixing, Shuanghong, Jingding, Kunding, Xinding, Power, Huajing Electric, etc.7/4 (Tue) In addition to interest ASUS, Advantech, Yangming, Hon Hai, Taishan, Wenmao, Pegatron, Phison, Lizhi, Gengxing, etc.7/5 (Wednesday) In addition to Yageo, Far EasTone, World, Wistron, Jianzhun, Lamex, etc.7/6 (Four) In addition to Quanyi Shangyin, Acer Information, Ningwei, Jingce, Simplo, Transcend, Guangyun, Acer Information, etc.7/7 (Friday)Chroma, Aurora, Baoya, Jinju, Qianfu Precision, etc.
