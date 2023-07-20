7/21 Global Scan grasps the pulse of global investment

U.S.｜Alcoa’s Q2 loss of US$0.35 per share is better than expected

Alcoa’s second-quarter revenue fell 26% year-on-year to $2.68 billion, in line with forecasts, with a loss of $0.35 per share after deducting one-time expenses, which was better than the market’s estimated loss of $0.49. The loss was due to lower aluminum prices and higher production costs. The company estimates that the cost of raw materials and production will decrease in the third quarter, which will help improve its performance.

U.S. | 228,000 people received unemployment benefits last week, a two-month low

The number of people receiving unemployment benefits at the beginning of last week reached 228,000, a two-month low, a decrease of 9,000 from the previous week’s 237,000, showing that even with the Fed’s strong interest rate hike, the US job market has not cooled down. The U.S. labor market added a total of 1.7 million jobs in the first half of the year. In addition, the number of people continuing to claim unemployment benefits increased by 33,000 to 1.75 million.

Australia｜BHP Billiton’s annual iron ore production hits record high as of June

BHP Billiton (BHP) announced on the 20th that as of the end of June, the iron ore production in 2023 will reach a new high of 285.3 million metric tons, and the output in 2024 is expected to be in the range of 282 million to 294 million metric tons. But at the same time, it warns that foreign exchange factors will cause its capital and mining expenses to continue to rise, dragging down its annual performance. Shares closed down 0.1 percent.

India｜Smartphone Q2 shipments decreased by 1% year-on-year, better than the first quarter

According to Canalys, the smartphone market in India shipped 36.1 million units in the second quarter, down 1% from the same period last year, better than the 20% drop in shipments in the first quarter, and the Korean manufacturer Samsung won the championship. Affected by the sluggish economy, the Indian mobile phone market has continued to shrink in the past few quarters, shrinking by 27% and 6% respectively in the fourth quarter and third quarter of last year.

Malaysia｜June’s export value fell by 14% year-on-year, and the value of exports to the United States fell by 19%

In June, the export value was reported at MYR 123.98 billion, a sharp drop of 14.1% compared to the same period last year, and the value of imports fell by 18.9% to only MYR 98.16 billion. The monthly trade surplus expanded to MYR 25.8 billion. In the first half of the year, exports declined by 4.5%, imports decreased by 4.7%, and the trade surplus was 118.5 billion ringgits, an annual decrease of 3.6%. Exports to China decreased by 8% in June, and exports to the United States declined by 19%.

France｜July Manufacturing Confidence Index Remains Steady

The National Institute of Statistics (Insee) announced that the French Manufacturing Confidence Index in July reached 100 points, which is equivalent to the value after the downward revision (originally 101) in June, and 100 points is also the long-term average, showing that manufacturing confidence remains stable. The confidence index is in line with market expectations. Before the release of the data, UniCredit Bank predicted that the recent demonstrations and protests in the suburbs of Paris would have little impact on business confidence, and the confidence index would not decline.

Finland｜Nokia’s Q2 revenue and net profit both drop due to noise in the economy

Nokia announced on the 20th that its net profit in the second quarter fell 29% year-on-year to 415 million euros, and its revenue fell 2.8% to 5.71 billion euros. Due to the uncertain macroeconomic environment, its network infrastructure sales were dragged down, and North American customers continued to evaluate overall expenditures and digest inventory of mobile network equipment, etc., which affected performance. Shares edged up 0.5 percent intraday.

The post 7/21 Global Scan appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

