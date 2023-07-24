7/25 Global Scan grasps the pulse of global investment

Ireland｜Ryanair: Winter tourism demand may slow down

Thanks to the return of passengers after the epidemic, the low-cost airline Ryanair (Ryanair) last quarter (April to June) made an after-tax profit of 663 million euros (about 737 million U.S. dollars), significantly better than the 170 million euros in the same period last year. Passenger traffic in the quarter increased by 11% year-on-year, and the average rate rose by 42%. Despite the bright results, Ryan warned that winter travel demand may slow down.

UK | Vodafone’s European business revenue growth in the last quarter

British telecommunications giant Vodafone (Vodafone) returned to growth in European service revenue in the first quarter of its fiscal year (April-June), with an annual increase of 0.4%, marking a good start for the new CEO De La Valle’s turnaround plan. Vodafone also appointed former SAP executive Luka Mucic as chief financial officer, effective September 1.

Netherlands｜Philips Q2 profit is good and the full-year financial forecast is raised

Dutch health technology company Philips reported second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITA) of 453 million euros ($504 million), beating the company’s previous forecast of 394 million euros. Philips also revised up its full-year forecast, expecting EBITA to be at the high end of the high-single-digit forecast range.

New Zealand｜June Merchandise Trade Surplus Worse than Expected

According to the latest report from Statistics New Zealand, the merchandise trade surplus narrowed to NZ$9 million in June, far below market expectations of NZ$235 million, and was also worse than the upwardly revised figure of NZ$52 million in May. Exports came in at $6.31 billion in June, while imports came in at $6.3 billion, both figures below May’s levels.

Australia｜Fiscal year budget surplus is estimated to exceed 20 billion Australian dollars

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers (Jim Chalmers) revealed on the 24th that the budget surplus for the 2022-2023 fiscal year may be slightly more than 20 billion Australian dollars, which is nearly five times the initial forecast of 4.2 billion Australian dollars in May. Low unemployment, rising wages and record goods exports have generated more tax revenue for the Australian government, pushing up the budget surplus.

Singapore｜CPI up 4.5% in June

According to the Singapore Bureau of Statistics announced on the 24th, the consumer price index (CPI) increased by 4.5% in June, lower than the 5.1% increase in May, in line with market expectations. Inflation slowed in June mainly due to falling food and transportation costs. The core CPI, which excludes private transportation and lodging, rose 4.2 percent on an annual basis in June, down from a 4.7 percent increase in May.

Malaysia｜Food prices fall as inflation cools in June

Malaysia’s inflation cooled in June thanks to lower food prices. The Malaysian Bureau of Statistics announced on the 24th that the consumer price index (CPI) in June increased by 2.4% year-on-year, which was lower than the annual increase of 2.8% in May, in line with market expectations. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which account for nearly 30% of the index’s weight, rose 4.7 percent year-on-year in June, down from 5.9 percent in May.

