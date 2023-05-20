Home » 7.7 earthquake shakes southeast of New Caledonia – 102nine El Salvador Digital Newspaper territory of young adults
7.7 earthquake shakes southeast of New Caledonia

This Friday, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake was recorded in the southeast of the Loyalty Islands, an archipelago of the French territory of New Caledonia, in the South Pacific.

Given the phenomenon, local authorities activated a tsunami alert within a radius of 1,000 kilometers around the epicenter, according to the United States Warning System.

However, the reported tsunami threat is only for the countries of New Caledonia, Fiji, Vanuatu and for the coasts located less than 1,000 kilometers from the epicenter, the tsunami risk will not affect the Pacific coasts.

After the movement, strong waves were reported, the authorities recommended that the Vanuatu population go to high areas of the city and be attentive to the development of the waves.

