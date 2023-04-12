Our entity did not register cases and remains at 13,863 in the Covid-19 pandemic in Venezuela.

The Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodriguezwas in charge of disseminating the Covid-19 report in Venezuela and Monagas. Our entity did not register cases and remains with 13,863 in the pandemic.

The Presidential Commission for the Prevention, Attention and Control of #COVID19 informs that in the last hours they registered 7 new infections In Venezuela; all by community transmission.

The state where this Tuesday #11Abr More new cases are detected in Zulia (6), with active infections in 3 municipalities; It is followed by the entity: Caracas (1).

No deaths from Covid-19 in Venezuela

In the last few hours, no deaths from the virus have been reported. Go 5 mil 856 deaths so far in the pandemic.

Timely vaccination has given excellent results.

Stats of the day

1,122 days after the first case of the virus was confirmed in our country, these are its general statistics: – Total infections: 552,490 – Recovered patients: 546,365 (99%) – Current active cases: 269 – Total deaths: 5,856.

Thanks to biosecurity measures and the Massive Vaccination Plan, in Venezuela we have maintained care and control of the #COVID19. We reiterate the call to take care of yourself and apply the anticovid19 reinforcement.

