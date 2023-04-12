Home News 7 cases in the country this Tuesday, April 11, 2023
News

7 cases in the country this Tuesday, April 11, 2023

by admin
7 cases in the country this Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Our entity did not register cases and remains at 13,863 in the Covid-19 pandemic in Venezuela.

Delcy Rodriguez. Executive Vice President of the Republic.

The Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodriguezwas in charge of disseminating the Covid-19 report in Venezuela and Monagas. Our entity did not register cases and remains with 13,863 in the pandemic.

The Presidential Commission for the Prevention, Attention and Control of #COVID19 informs that in the last hours they registered 7 new infections In Venezuela; all by community transmission.

The state where this Tuesday #11Abr More new cases are detected in Zulia (6), with active infections in 3 municipalities; It is followed by the entity: Caracas (1).

covid 19 in venezuela cases in the country this tuesday april 11, 2023 laverdaddemonagas.com covid 19 in venezuela1
Monagas did not report cases of Covid-19 in Venezuela.

No deaths from Covid-19 in Venezuela

In the last few hours, no deaths from the virus have been reported. Go 5 mil 856 deaths so far in the pandemic.

Covid-19 in Venezuela
Timely vaccination has given excellent results.

Stats of the day

1,122 days after the first case of the virus was confirmed in our country, these are its general statistics: – Total infections: 552,490 – Recovered patients: 546,365 (99%) – Current active cases: 269 – Total deaths: 5,856.

covid 19 in venezuela cases in the country this tuesday april 11, 2023 laverdaddemonagas.com statisticas97
These are the statistics of the day.

Thanks to biosecurity measures and the Massive Vaccination Plan, in Venezuela we have maintained care and control of the #COVID19. We reiterate the call to take care of yourself and apply the anticovid19 reinforcement.

Also read:

Covid-19 in Venezuela: 3 cases in the country this Monday, April 10, 2023

What is your reaction?

It saddens me

It saddens me

Velandia Star Avatar

Web Director La Verdad de Monagas. Host Monagas Vision and Sonora 99.3 FM. lcda. in Social Communication LUZVE. Journalist, Content Writer, Announcer

See also  Interview with General Figliuolo: "Vaccinating over 60s is the top priority in Sardinia"

You may also like

Six inmates found hanged in prison in Ecuador

Fawad Chaudhry’s petition against the Prime Minister in...

Police captured in Villavicencio a subject wanted for...

Enjoy the Spillover Effect of the Consumer Expo,...

Apple blossom expected at the end of April:...

Venezuelans lead the great migratory movements of the...

The Via Crucis of tourism in the Semana...

Discarded vaccination bus starts as an ambulance in...

The day the accordion sounded for the first...

WHO: Guangdong Province recently reported the death of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy