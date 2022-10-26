Listen to the audio version of the article

A little over twenty days have passed since it was first reported and already the newcomer of the Omicron family, the sub-variant Bq.1.1 known as “Cerberus”, has begun to gain positions. It is currently responsible for 35% of Covid-19 cases in France and approximately 7% in Great Britain, Germany, Denmark and Italy.

Probable engine of a new wave

As the case and hospitalization curve has peaked and begins to decline, many experts see Bq.1.1 as the likely engine of a new wave that could kick off in Europe in November. To trace the evolution of the variants in circulation in our country is the Ceinge of Naples, through the analysis of the genetic sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus deposited by Italy in the international database Gisaid.

Clinical data still missing

“The situation of Cerberus in Europe is worrying because this sub-variant is on the rise”, observes geneticist Massimo Zollo, coordinator of the Ceinge Covid-19 Task Force, who analyzed the data with Angelo Boccia, of the Ceinge Bioinformatics group coordinated by Giovanni Paolella. According to the two experts, «a growth trend of the sub-variant Bq.1.1 is conceivable, with doubling in the short term. At the moment there are no clinical data on “Cerberus” and it will be important – they observe – to monitor this in hospitalizations in the coming weeks ».

Constantly evolving virus

In light of these considerations, the two experts suggest to “be cautious with the possibility of saying that there are no more new waves of SARS-CoV-2 infections, as the virus mutates for its survival in humans.” There are 157,717 genetic sequences deposited by Italy in the Gisaid database since the beginning of the pandemic and, of these, 60,231 correspond to the Omicron variant and its large family (from Ba.1 to the recent Ba.5). Of the 157,717 sequences, 15,160 (as of 10 October last) correspond to the sub-variant Omicron Ba.5, equal to 93.7%. In the family of Ba.5, the Ba 2.75 “Centaurus” (1.8%) and Bq.1.1 “Cerberus” (7%) stand out in particular.

48,714 cases with 297,268 swabs

Contagions from Covid-19 in Italy return to increase after the physiological decline of the weekend: those recorded in the last 24 hours are 48,714, detected with 297,268 swabs, for a positivity rate that rises to 16.4% (+ 2%). The deaths reported today are 120 for a total of 178,753 since the beginning of the pandemic. Among the Regions, the greatest number of infections occurs in Lombardy (9,979), followed by Veneto (6,363) and Piedmont (4,822). The currently positive are 499,999 of which 492,661 isolated at home, 232 (+6) hospitalized in intensive care and 7,106 (-18) in medical departments. There are 57,034 healed for a total of 22,729,641 since the beginning of the pandemic.