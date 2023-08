Last updated August 6, 2023

Turbat: Seven girls who went for a picnic drowned in the river. 7 girls died after drowning in the local catch river in Turbat, Balochistan.

According to police officials, the ages of the deceased girls are between 12 and 16 years.

The dead bodies were handed over to the relatives after necessary action.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudous Bizenjo has expressed regret over the incident.

