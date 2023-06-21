7 medals for the Chimborazo judokas

LOCAL. –

The province of Chimborazo has shown once again that it has a seedbed of talented judokas who have the potential to represent Ecuador nationally and internationally in the future, with the achievement of 7 medals.

The Chimborazo judo delegation has excelled in the recent Under 13 and Under 15 National Children’s Judo Championship, held in Guayaquil from June 15 to 17. The Chimborazo judokas have raised the name of their province by obtaining a total of 7 medals, including 2 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals. Among the outstanding medalists are Leonela Arévalo and Mikaela Cushquicushma, they got gold, two silver medals thanks to the outstanding performances of Laila Paredes and Alejandro Largo. The success of the Chimborazo judo delegation was completed with three bronze medals. Shirley Pilco, Karla Salguero and Jahir Allauca, stood on the podium in recognition of their effort and talent.

