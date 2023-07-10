7 Moroccan parties participate in a conference in China

Hespress Politics Photo: Hespress Archives – W.M.Monday 10 July 2023 – 06:13

Seven Moroccan political parties are participating in the fourth session of the Dialogue Conference between the Communist Party of China and Arab parties, from July 9 to 18, in the People’s Republic of China.

Representatives of the National Rally of Liberals, Authenticity and Modernity, Independence, Socialist Union of Popular Forces, Popular Movement, Progress and Socialism parties are participating in this conference, organized under the slogan “Exchange between Chinese Civilization and Arab Civilization: From the Ancient Silk Road to Building a Community of Shared Future in the New Era.” and the Constitutional Union.

According to the Department of Foreign Relations of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, this conference aims to enhance the exchange of ideas and political trust between the Chinese Communist Party and the Arab parties, and push forward the Sino-Arab strategic partnership.

The program of this conference includes, in particular, the organization of several major seminars, which will be opened with a symposium on “The Global Civilization Initiative and Civilization Exchange between China and the Arab World,” and another on the topic “Opportunities and Challenges for Chinese-Arab Partnership in Building the Belt and Road.”

During the years 2016, 2018 and 2022, the External Relations Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held the first, second and third sessions of the Dialogue Conference between the Chinese Communist Party and Arab parties.

In 2020, the department also organized the virtual meeting of this conference, in the presence of 60 party leaders from Arab countries.

