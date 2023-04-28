7 out of 10 forest fire helicopters are over 20 years old… Changes and additions need to be implemented quickly

The Forest Service has 48 units, and 8 helicopters for more than 30 years… Insufficient fire fighting equipment

▲ A helicopter is working to extinguish a fire that broke out the day before in a hill in Yeonam-ri, Daedong-myeon, Hampyeong-gun, Jeollanam-do. (Newsis)

The nation is suffering from forest fires due to the recent drought without rain, but it is pointed out that there is a lack of firefighting equipment to respond to them. The main equipment, the evolution helicopter, is in a serious situation of aging.

According to the Korea Forest Service and others on the 28th, the number of forest fires this year is 475, which is 88% of the 537 forest fires in the past 10 years. It is about 63%, more than half of last year’s 756 fires, the most in the past 10 years.

However, equipment to extinguish wildfires is lacking. In particular, forest fire helicopters, which are the main equipment, are also seriously aging.

According to the current status of forest helicopters received by Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Seung-nam from the Forest Service, the Forest Service has a total of 48 helicopters, of which 33 are outdated helicopters more than 20 years old. Eight helicopters have been used for more than 30 years.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport stipulates that each air carrier should disclose information on the possession and operation of aircraft with an age of more than 20 years in the ‘Aviation Safety Act Enforcement Rule’. This is because the risk of accidents is high.

According to Rep. Kim, the helicopter that crashed and killed five people during the forest fire in Yangyang, Gangwon Province in November last year was manufactured in 1975 and operated for 47 years.

However, budget support for replacing old helicopters is slow. The Forest Service is constantly requesting a replacement budget for old helicopters, but it was not reflected in the budget review process, so from 2019 to 2021, only one large helicopter was introduced each year.

In response, Congressman Kim recently proposed a ‘revision of the Forest Protection Act’ to support the replacement of old helicopters to prevent helicopter crashes.

The amendment includes support for timely replacement of old forest helicopters by determining the age of forest aircraft and the durability period for devices and parts, and conducting a detailed diagnosis if the age or durability period is exceeded. In addition, when the head of the Korea Forest Service replaces an old forest aircraft, a legal basis has been established for the government to subsidize some of the necessary costs.

Rep. Kim said, “In the process of extinguishing forest fires, there were frequent accidents in which helicopter pilots and mechanics lost their lives due to crashes of old forest helicopters.” We need a proactive replacement,” he said.

There is also a shortage of forest fire extinguishers, which are necessary when helicopters are difficult to deploy in strong winds. When a wildfire broke out in Gangneung on the 11th of this month, it was difficult to put helicopters in due to strong winds, so the evolution was delayed.

Currently, the Forest Service has 3 vehicles and the Fire Administration has 22 vehicles. However, this vehicle also requires about a year to remodel and costs about 750 million won per unit, so it is necessary to prepare in advance, but it is not easy to secure a budget.

The Forest Service plans to add a total of 15 units within this year with a budget of 6.8 billion won this year, and the Fire Service also plans to introduce 22 more units. A government official said, “As the occurrence of wildfires is showing a steady increase, it is necessary to expand equipment extensively.”