[Epoch Times, November 8, 2022](Reported by Xiao Lusheng, Epoch Times reporter) On November 7, Dabai beat up residents in the Lanshan District of Linyi, Shandong. Officials said that community anti-epidemic personnel clashed with residents, and seven people were detained administratively. Netizens reported that the police were at the scene when the incident occurred.

The Linyi Lanshan Public Security Bureau reported on the 8th that at 4 pm on the 7th, Lu Mouliang, Zhao Mouzheng, Zhao Mouzhou and others, the community epidemic prevention staff of Lanshan Street, Lanshan District, clashed with the community residents and carried out dragging and beating. and other behaviors, 7 people were detained administratively.

Netizens questioned the official statement: “First, a unilateral beating is not called a ‘conflict’. Second, according to the degree of ferocity in the online video, if the perpetrator is only in ‘administrative detention’ and does not need to bear criminal responsibility, either the law There is a problem, or there is a problem in the society. Third, hehe, we really have nothing to do with you, but we are not blind.”

Netizens condemned the official: “I didn’t say anything that should be said, protect the calf.”

Internet videoIt shows that on the road, a man was chased and beaten by a large number of Dabai, and was also kicked on the head and abdomen by people wearing black clothes, and was dragged by Dabai. Another woman in pink fell to the ground and was turned over by a woman in other clothes and fell again. There were far more than 7 people involved in the beating.

There was also a video showing a white man beating residents with what appeared to be a stick.

The Epoch Times reporter found that the mainland network was suppressing public opinion. For example, “China News Weekly” reported this incident, but the comments in the comment area could not be viewed. Another netizen forwarded this message, and the resulting pictures could not be viewed, etc.

Netizens said: “Don’t talk about the epidemic prevention personnel, now you are even a doorman.” “This is the contemporary underworld.” “The chaos is full of chaos, and it is almost out of control.” “(The sign of law enforcement power) changed from a red armband to a White protective suit.”

Some netizens broke the news that there were police officers at the scene.

“I’m from Linyi, so I can tell you exactly, (the one who hit people) is JC (police).” “It’s JC (police), and you can see cars and cars from a perspective.” There are also dozens of white clothes surrounded by the camera.” “A ‘black’ police car is parked outside the gate of the community. It is estimated that they are watching the fun, or it is a group of people.”

