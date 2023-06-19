7 people fall for drug trafficking in Sucre

The Colombian Navy, in the development of coordinated operations with the National Police and inter-institutional with the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, managed to capture seven subjects dedicated to the sale of narcotics in the department of Sucre.

These captures were achieved in the development of seven search warrants by troops of the GAULA Military Sucre and the National Police in Corozal, Morroa and Sincelejo respectively.

After an arduous follow-up, it was possible to initially carry out five search warrants in the city of Sincelejo, where four people who had judicial notes for the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime were captured; trafficking, manufacture or possession of drugs, domestic violence, threats and damage to the property of others.

Apparently these subjects would be part of a criminal group at the service of the Organized Armed Group of the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia that commits crimes in the department. Likewise, within the proceedings, 147 grams of cocaine, 316 grams of marijuana and three cell phones were seized.

In continuity with the operations, during two search warrants, three people who led the sale of narcotics in the municipalities of Corozal and Morroa (Sucre) were captured. These subjects must answer for the crimes of trafficking, manufacture or possession of narcotics, who, through the modality of drug dealing, would be responsible for the “coves” in the municipalities.

In the subsequent two raids carried out, 1,316 grams of cocaine base, 410 grams of cocaine, 407 grams of marijuana, 380 grams of cocaine base, 6 cigarette rolling machines, two cell phones and cash, apparently from the sale, were seized. of narcotics.

The subjects were placed at the disposal of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation – Sectional Sincelejo to continue the legal proceedings.

“The Colombian Navy will continue to carry out coordinated offensive operations that make it possible to dismantle criminal gangs that threaten and intimidate the civilian population and who are invited to join the culture of denouncing any act that threatens the security and personal liberty of the free line 147.” reported the entity.

#Nation| 7 people fall for drug trafficking in Sucre 👉 pic.twitter.com/quaj9kOQl8 — THE NEW CENTURY (@ElNuevoSiglo) June 19, 2023

