7 people were evacuated in the case regarding the Galeria Site, where 89 people died

The investigation initiated by the Diyarbakır Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office regarding the determination of the defects in the buildings destroyed in the earthquake in the city is being carried out by a deputy public prosecutor and three prosecutors working in the “Earthquake Investigation Bureau”. ATTORNEYS SUGGESTED 7 of the detained suspects in connection with the demolished site on Mimar Sinan Street in the central Yenişehir district, under which the Galeria Business Center is located, by their lawyers to the 2nd Criminal Court of Peace on duty for release. […]

