7 steps to a successful project (free white paper)

We live in a fast, dynamic world where disruptive changes seem to be the order of the day. First Corona turned our lives and the world of work completely upside down, now with ChatGPT artificial intelligence is finally finding its way into people’s living rooms (and causing teachers to break out in a sweat).

But there are things that remain constant: This includes the fact that people have a need for togetherness – not only, but also in their professional environment. But in times when hybrid models are widespread, this seems to be difficult for many companies to implement. And this is exactly where (social) intranets come into play!

Does your company already have an intranet? There is often uncertainty as to how an intranet can be introduced quickly and with little friction. However, one thing is clear: The better employees are involved in advance, the higher the acceptance and the faster the intranet will develop its positive effects. We will show you what is important when implementing an intranet.

In a nutshell: What actually defines an intranet?

Before we take a closer look at the process of a typical intranet implementation, we should first clarify what an intranet actually is and what properties make it special. An intranet is an organization or company-internal network. Access is therefore restricted to the members of an organization or the employees of a company. The intranet is a place where important information – typically in the form of top-down communication – can be shared with all employees.

As the name suggests, social intranets focus on working together and therefore have additional functions that employees can use to actively contribute and personalize their user experience: A social intranet offers a platform through which people can exchange information, interact and can work together. At the same time, a social intranet can also serve as a company wiki – this is where a company’s knowledge is documented, stored and made accessible to others. Users can easily edit or expand this knowledge base.

When companies introduce a (social) intranet, they are pursuing several goals: This creates a central location for the latest and most important information as well as for knowledge management in your company. At the same time, internal communication is improved, there is more clarity within the workforce and processes are simplified. You also strengthen the team spirit among employees and enable them to spread relevant information, take part in discussions or share their knowledge.

How does a successful intranet implementation work?

Since every company is different and therefore has individual requirements for an intranet, there is no “one-size-fits-all” guide to rolling out an intranet in your company. Nevertheless, certain best practices have emerged that you should follow – this makes a successful intranet implementation very likely! The process typically includes the following steps:

Let’s look at what each step entails:

goals and requirements

At the beginning of every intranet project, there is always the question of what purpose your new intranet should serve and what functions it needs to be equipped with. So define the target group-specific requirements for the intranet and the goals that your company wants to achieve through the introduction.

general conditions

Set the framework for your intranet project: What internal and external resources does your company need for this project? How is your current IT infrastructure set up? What budget is available?

After you have decided on an intranet product or provider, you should think about a communication strategy how you want to inform your employees about the planned intranet introduction at an early stage and during the project.

structure and conception

Next, you should focus on the structure and design of your intranet. The structure includes B. Your information architecture and usage restrictions – i.e. which people are authorized to see which content (or not). Also determine what your future intranet should look like and how it should be managed. The conception is about coordinating the intranet software and the applications in your company.

implementation

Now it’s time to get down to business: In this step, you configure the intranet on a test system, go through one or more feedback loops and see what content you want to take with you from your old systems.

content

Your intranet wants to be filled! Therefore, migrate existing content from existing systems and also create the first new content. Now is also a good time to train power users and your project team on how to use the intranet. You should also make final adjustments to your intranet configuration.

Go live and training

It’s getting serious: Decide on which day you want your intranet to go live and define what you still have to do before that date. In addition, you have to plan the training concepts for the users so that they learn how to use the new intranet and which (new) features it offers them. And you’re ready to give the go-ahead!

Continuous care and improvement

But the mere go-live is of course far from done. In order for your intranet launch to actually be a success, you should look after your employees closely in the first few weeks and months and be available to them if they have any questions – after all, the most sophisticated intranet is of no use to you if nobody uses it. Therefore, collect feedback to continuously improve your intranet. Also, there are different Methods you can use to measure how well received the intranet is within your organization.

Guarantee of success when it comes to intranets: do it with Linchpin!

As you can see, there is really a lot to do and consider if your intranet launch is to be successful. Choosing a suitable and powerful software is (unfortunately) only one of many tasks. It is therefore essential to have an experienced and dedicated intranet provider at your side who will closely accompany you throughout your project and relieve you of many of the tasks listed above.

The Linchpin Intranet Suite offers you exactly this 2-in-1 package: The social intranet not only convinces with numerous useful features and possibilities for personalization, but also with an energetic team behind it that knows what is important. This is what the typical project process looks like when you introduce Linchpin in your company:

As you have probably noticed, the phases mentioned here differ somewhat from the classic intranet project process that we presented to you earlier in the article. There are several reasons for this: For example, when you start working with our Linchpin team, you have already defined certain framework conditions for the project and decided on a specific intranet provider.

We explore all goals and requirements for the intranet together with you and your project team in two stages – first roughly at the kickoff and then more intensively in the later workshops. A conception workshop also takes place in the workshop phase, which means that no additional classic structure and conception phase is required.

Also not to be forgotten: Our Linchpin experts will support and advise you throughout the entire project, especially in the first few weeks after the go-live – we call this phase e.g. B. as a “hypercare phase”. In these 4-6 weeks after the introduction, we are at your disposal for questions or technical support if problems should arise.

Are you now curious about what lies behind the individual phases of the Linchpin introduction and how exactly the Linchpin team can support you from planning to the go-live of your intranet (and beyond)? Then download our new whitepaper here and find out how we can make the Linchpin Intranet Suite a success story in your company!

Just test Linchpin yourself – for free!

The Linchpin Intranet Suite is the “single source of truth” in your company and puts your employees at the center of events. The intranet is based on the knowledge management software Atlassian Confluence and gives all users personalized access to all important company information and tools. Features such as individual profile fields, a detailed index of people, news articles, the microblog or events make Linchpin a modern social intranet that connects people, teams and locations. The whole thing is of course also available for on the go – as an intuitive mobile app!

Think Linchpin is right for your business? Or do you have questions about the introduction? Then let’s just chat! Find a suitable one here consultation appointment and let our experts Martin and Christina show you the advantages of effective internal communication on the intranet.

Further information

Linchpin Intranet Suite 5.6 – die Intranet-Highlights im April

Bye-bye, wait times: 6 reasons why you should use event time slots in Linchpin

Never lose sight of the goal thanks to personalized navigation in the social intranet – with the Linchpin Intranet Suite

Always good news for your company – with the news macro of the Linchpin Suite

Start the day perfectly – with personalized dashboards in the Linchpin Suite

MS teams and social intranets – a dream couple thanks to Linchpin