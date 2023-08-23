7-Year-Old Boy Attacked by Bear in his Backyard in New York

7-Year-Old Boy Attacked by Bear in New York Backyard

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NEW YORK – In a shocking incident, a 7-year-old boy was attacked by a bear in the backyard of his home in Westchester County, New York. The incident took place on Tuesday morning, and the boy was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the North Castle Police Department.

The attack occurred around 11:16 a.m. local time while the boy was playing in the yard of his North Castle home. Authorities have not released specific details about the nature of the boy’s injuries. Fortunately, his parents were present at the time and were able to come to his aid.

“The parents were there and helped the child without fear,” said North Castle Police Chief Peter Simonsen in an interview with CNN affiliate WABC.

Local authorities were immediately alerted about the incident, and officers responding to a 911 call arrived at the scene to find the bear still in the yard. Due to concerns about the bear’s behavior being a potential threat to nearby residents and first responders, it was euthanized on-site, as stated by the police.

“Our concern was that it wouldn’t go back, so at one point it did move forward and when there are so many humans you would think an animal of that type would normally go back and it didn’t,” Simonsen explained. “The normal reaction for bears is to run away, especially when there is a lot of activity and noise, they usually retreat.”

The bear’s body has been transferred to the Westchester County Health Department for rabies testing, according to a spokesperson from the department. Described as a male black bear larger than a cub but not yet an adult, the bear belonged to a species known to roam primarily in wilderness areas and is rarely known to attack humans.

The US Forest Service attests that encounters with black bears are generally rare, as the animals prefer to forage in the wild away from human activity. “Most of the time, a wild bear spots you first and flees the area,” the forest service states. However, bears that have become accustomed to humans and their food may not exhibit the same behavior.

In light of this incident, the agency advises individuals encountering black bears to remain calm, maintain eye contact, make noise, and back away slowly while keeping children and pets close. These precautionary measures are key to ensuring safety and preventing potential bear attacks.

As investigations into the incident continue, local authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any bear activity to the police.

