(ANSA) – VICENZA, MARCH 01 – A 7-year-old boy died of suffocated by the fragments of a rubber balloon that had burst in his mouth after biting into it. The tragedy occurred last Friday in Montegaldella, a small town in the province of Vicenza, and was announced today by the Giornale di Vicenza.



The child, according to what was reconstructed, was at home with his grandmother, and was playing with the balloon; she would bite into it causing it to pop. Some fragments fell down his throat blocking his airways and causing him to lose consciousness.



The Suem 118 ambulance, called by his grandmother, started resuscitation procedures on the child, who was later admitted to the San Bortolo hospital in Vicenza, where he arrived in a coma, and died two days later. The public prosecutor’s office, notified of the fact, has not opened investigation files. The funeral has been set for tomorrow afternoon. (HANDLE).

