7-year-old boy would have been abused by classmates

by admin
In Bucaramanga, the mother of a child under the age of 7 reported that her son was the victim of sexual abuse by four classmates, who are the same age as him.

According to the complaint, the mother had previously warned the teachers of the institution and the inappropriate behavior of these minors towards her son. Despite her complaints, the school did not take the necessary measures to prevent what happened. According to the mother’s version, the abuse took place in the bathrooms of the educational institution.

The authorities reported that the boy was inside the school, when a group of four children cornered him in one of the bathrooms; there the minor, he was subjected to touching his private parts and his hands would have been held.

For his part, the rector of the school confirmed that the corresponding care route was activated and the case is now in the hands of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF).

“The child went into the bathroom and the other four children grabbed him in the bathroom and committed the abuse, that is something very delicate, that is why a call must be made to the four parents of those children involved in these events, because those children also They are victims or could be victims and that is why they do that, it is a hypothesis that must be confirmed with doctors and researchers”, assured Libardo Palencia, citizen observer.

The ICBF issued a statement in which it assured that psychosocial support is being provided to the children involved in this alleged case of sexual violence at a school in Bucaramanga.

“The Well-being appointed a Family Ombudsman team that carried out the verification of the guarantee of rights and began psychosocial support for the children involved in the events in coordination with the Bucaramanga Mayor’s Office,” indicates the ICBF statement.

