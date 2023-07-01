7-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by her stepfather in Yopal – news

At the request of a local prosecutor, Jaime Andrés Hidalgo Cano, 32, was insured with intramural detention, as the alleged perpetrator of physical and verbal abuse of his ex-partner, on May 23 and 24, in the rural area of ​​Aguazul.

The situation of the first day arose when the detainee arrived at the residence of the victim, who, in addition to insulting her and threatening to kill her, had beaten her several times in the village of San José de Bubuy, a situation that continued the following day and that caused legal medical disability of 15 days.

By court order on June 21, Hidalgo Cano was captured by National Police officers in the village where the attacks occurred.

Before a court with a guarantee control function, the Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against the defendant for the crime of aggravated domestic violence, which was not accepted.

According to the investigation, the defendant would be a constant aggressor since he lived with the victim between 2018 and 2020, events that have continued to date. Hidalgo Cano has judicial notes for the same crime and violent carnal access against a child under 14 years of age.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

