From La Candelaria, program 23 of «Connectados con Ernesto» at 5:21 pm with the transmission of a video alluding to the area from the El Furrial parish.

Among other issues, Luna commented that 700 people were bounced from service stations this Sunday for trying to fill gasoline twice on the same day at different pumps. Now they have to wait 72 hours and the network system will reflect this with the idea of ​​ending the fuel mafias.

When opening the space, the Governor of Monagas, Ernesto Luna, pointed out that after an Assembly, he committed himself to the residents of La Candelaria, within the framework of the day of the Virgin of La Candelaria, with the lighting of its main avenue, the painting of the church and the endowment of CPT3 that is, the ambulatory.

“We have the task of placing air conditioning in the church, in a commitment that we are going to fulfill,” he told the godmother of La Candelaria, Ysis Pérez.

Luna considers that La Candelaria is like a fusion of El Corozo and El Furrial. “One of the traditions here is to make sweets and on the main avenue, there are cachapas, fried pork, and soups.”

He thanked the solidarity for the death of his grandmother, Petra. «I am grateful for all the words of encouragement and strength from her. There is no other way to honor my dear grandmother than by doing work for the people of Monagu. Life goes on and we have the beautiful memories.

Yesterday the 7th anniversary of the Clap was celebrated, due to what happened in 2016 to hit the life of the town with the shortage. They were born as an expression of popular organization. They arose as a conjuncture and what has been done is to help the people. «Our recognition goes to all your workers. We have to decree Monagas free of nutritional vulnerability, a task that I have given to the Food Staff.”

He recalled that Commander Hugo Chávez died 10 years ago, and the high political command of the revolution went to Caracas to the Mountain Barracks to pay homage to him.

«To honor Chávez is to do things well. Despite the vicissitudes, it is necessary to face the difficulties that arise, assuming his legacy to build a more just Homeland.

talk the street

Maira Zerpa asked for water and asphalt, while Nancy Martínez requested attention for the Roberto Gómez Doufort School, because the roofs have leaks and need painting. The walls are useless because of the humidity.

Glenda Reyes requested water for La Candelaria and the paving of the crossroads.

Arianny Torres from the Eloy Palacios School of Arts, gave him a painting of an image during the electoral campaign in the Los Cortijos sector with a grandmother whom he asked for a blessing.

They will repair the roof of the La Candelaria school

The Government of Monagas will begin this week the waterproofing work on the roof of the Roberto Gómez Doufort school, in La Candelaria, El Furrial parish in the Maturín municipality.

The regional president indicated that the asphalt sheets have already been arranged through the Institute of Infrastructure, Habitat and Housing of the Monagas state (Inframonagas).

In this sense, the Secretary of Infrastructure, Guillermo Sánchez, explained that the technical study of the school’s infrastructure was carried out to define the actions to be taken to improve the building.

“In the next few days, 100 asphalt blankets will be arriving to start the waterproofing work in several assumed projects, where the attention of the Gómez Doufort school is included,” said Sánchez.

“The molasses drum is not full, with little we are doing a lot, when there is will and desire to do things, things are achieved,” Luna declared.

Alert: La Candelaria Ambulatory works from 8 to 12 noon

Zuleima Peñalver, street manager of the Clap Candelaria north, welcomed him. «We are grateful for the provision of the clinic and its operation from 8 to 12 noon. We have to activate the housing of the doctors, where there is nothing. There are two doctors, one Cuban and the other Venezuelan. There is no dentist.”

He went on to indicate that there are no nurses, no vaccinators and so on, so the clinic must be equipped. It is also necessary to light the alley inside and outside. “Governor I still lack: The church lacks the roof because it is falling down.”

In the Plaza de La Candelaria there is no Wi-Fi, “because you have changed everything”. And Governor Luna promised that from tomorrow they will have Internet.

obvious needs

“La Candelaria has to be redone,” said Erika, another leader of the area. It’s been about six years since it lit up.

Luna told him that “what we have to do is govern and work. Ana (Fuentes) and our team from the Government visited the sector and appreciated the situation. 120 luminaires were placed and no light had been placed for 9 years. And if more is needed, we will give it. As far as we can.”

Maintenance of the five water pumps of La Candelaria is needed. “Beltrán, get active,” he said, when making the direct call to the president of Aguas de Monagas, Beltrán López.

On the other hand, the Cemetery must be cleaned and continue with the roads, with its expansion.

He promised to build a new well in the town to solve the water problem. “The 4 cleaning machines, the brushcutters, should already be in the area to hand them out to the teammates.”

He reported that the next program will be in Paradero, in the Boquerón parish, but there is still no water because the new well has to be drilled “and there must be water next week.”

It will put an end to the fuel mafias

In just 72 hours, thanks to the activation of a real-time network system, 700 people were detected in the state of Monagas who tried to supply fuel on more than one occasion in the same day.

“We have been improving. I ask for an effort from everyone, to the necessary awareness of the users, there are tiny groups that want to impose a mafia. Whoever is doing improper things to commodify the fuel situation must be placed in favor of the Public Ministry ».

He pointed out that the efficient distribution of gasoline must be guaranteed. “We applied a system and night queues were eliminated. The living finished and went from one bomb to another. The system is now networked and can now be discovered. Since this Sunday, more than 700 people who were engaged in refilling gasoline in various parts have bounced, now in this way order is established. The fuel is supplied by whoever needs it every 72 hours”, he commented.

50 liters last two or three days. “Before we spent 3 or 5 days to put gasoline,” said a user.

This system will continue to be implemented and allows to minimize the situation of some who want to commercialize the fuel.

Activated the Los Samanes and Las Carolinas module

In the community of Las Carolinas and Los Samanes, they were grateful for the installation of police modules in those sectors.

He recognized the doctors

On March 10, Doctor’s Day was celebrated and recognized these professionals in the state of Monagas.

Regarding the Surgical Plan, he stated that last year 6,500 interventions were attended. I invite the Single Health Authority that began on March 8 until today with excellent results.

A thousand 647 surgical interventions were completed in Monagas in five days. “We must congratulate all the medical personnel who made this action possible.”

Yérika Alzolay, Single Health Authority stated that they will continue working for the health of Monaguenses.

Also read:

Connected with Ernesto: Service stations will open from 6:00 am. at 3:00 p.m.