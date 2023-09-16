70th Anniversary Celebration Marks Remarkable Progress in Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture

Celebration Meeting Held for the 70th Anniversary of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture

On September 16, a celebration meeting was held in Malkang to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture. The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress and the State Council sent congratulatory messages to mark this special occasion. Qin Yizhi, head of the congratulatory group of relevant central departments, and Wang Xiaohui, head of the provincial congratulatory group and secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, delivered speeches at the event.

The meeting commenced with a national flag parade, where the flag was escorted to the venue with powerful and dignified steps. Various formations, representing different counties and cities in Aba Prefecture, entered the venue amidst cheerful music. The participants, dressed in festive attire, expressed their gratitude to General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee, as well as to the people of the country and all walks of life, through singing and dancing. Following the entrance of all formations, the conference officially began. A 70-gun salute was fired, and a solemn flag-raising ceremony took place. The audience stood in silence, singing the national anthem as the flag of the People’s Republic of China rose slowly.

Qin Yizhi, speaking on behalf of the congratulatory delegation of relevant central departments, conveyed holiday greetings and sincere wishes to the cadres and people of all ethnic groups in Aba Prefecture. He commended the remarkable achievements in the economic and social development of Aba Prefecture, especially since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Qin emphasized that the development history and achievements of Aba Prefecture over the past 70 years prove that the leadership of the Communist Party of China is crucial for the prosperity and development of ethnic areas. He also highlighted the inclusivity and cohesion of the Chinese national community. Qin called upon Aba to adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on strengthening and improving ethnic work, and promote comprehensive development in various fields. He encouraged Aba to contribute to the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation.

In his speech, Wang Xiaohui welcomed the congratulatory delegation of relevant central departments on behalf of the Provincial Party Committee, Provincial People’s Congress, Provincial Government, Provincial Political Consultative Conference, Provincial Military Region, and the people of all ethnic groups in the province. He expressed sincere greetings to the cadres, workers, farmers, herdsmen, intellectuals, and patriots in Aba Prefecture. Wang also recognized the contributions of the People’s Liberation Army, armed police officers and soldiers, political and legal police officers, fire rescue team commanders, and militia reservists stationed in the prefecture. He expressed high respect for the veteran comrades, veteran cadres, family members of revolutionary martyrs, central and state agencies, ministries and commissions, supporting provinces and cities, and friends from all ethnic groups and all walks of life who support the development and progress of Aba Prefecture.

Wang emphasized that since its establishment in 1953, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture has achieved significant progress under the party’s ethnic policy. He acknowledged the historic leap in the social system, economic development, people’s lives, and national unity over the past 70 years. Wang attributed these achievements to the guidance of the Party Central Committee, the support of the people across the country and the province, and the united struggle of the people of Aba. He affirmed the superiority of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the system of regional ethnic autonomy. Wang urged Aba to continue to follow the leadership of the Communist Party of China, adhere to the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and ensure a better future.

Wang emphasized that as Aba enters a new era and a new journey, it must unite and work hard to promote long-term stability and high-quality development. He stressed the importance of promoting industrial development, improving people’s livelihoods, and building a better home for the people. Wang called for a thorough study and implementation of important instructions from General Secretary Xi Jinping, as well as adherence to the major policies of the Party Central Committee and provincial decisions and arrangements. He urged Aba to deepen understanding of the “two establishments” and use the party’s innovative theory to guide work and ensure that all undertakings follow the guidance of the general secretary. Wang also emphasized the importance of ecological priority, green development, and the development of characteristic industries, infrastructure, culture, and tourism. He highlighted the need for effective ecological environment protection and governance to promote high-quality development in ethnic minority areas.

The celebration meeting commemorating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture showcased the achievements and progress made over the past seven decades. The event highlighted the leadership of the Communist Party of China, the significance of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and the unity and dedication of the people of Aba. As Aba enters a new era, it is poised to embrace further development and contribute to the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation.

