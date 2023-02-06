A survey carried out by Andi in alliance with the company Invamer, showed that despite the problems that afflict the country’s EPS, 73% of Colombians value their health system.

The National Association of Entrepreneurs (Andi) and the company Invamer, presented the so-called Great Survey of the Health of Colombians, where more than 2,700 respondents throughout the national territory gave their opinion on the current health system in the country.

The sample taken in the Coffee Region and Antioquia, equivalent to 20.12%, that is, a total of 552 people in both regions, showed that 56% of those surveyed are in the contributory regime, while 43% of them are in a subsidized regime; on the other hand, 70% are contributors and 30% beneficiaries.

The report in which it can be seen that 73% of those surveyed rate the health services as between excellent and acceptable, also reveals that both regions are the majority of EPS Sura affiliates with 32%, followed by Salvia Salud with 21%, New Eps with 16%, and Total Health 10%, among others.

When asked about the strengths of the current health system, the highest score, with 80%, is given to the financial protection of the health system, meaning that Colombians feel protected because they do not have to take out of their pocket to spending in this area, 80% to the care of health personnel, 77% to the proximity of the medical center to the place where they live, 71% to the quality of medical treatment received, and 67% to the speed of delivery.

Regarding access to the health system in rural areas at the country level, it should be noted that 79% of the population answered that they do have it, in the cities, 72% agree with it. In turn, 79% of those surveyed in the coffee region and Antioquia indicate that they access the health service in the municipality where they live.

“The evaluation of the system in terms of access is similar between the urban population and the rural population, which reflects the equity of the current health system in Colombia,” the study warns.

Another result that stands out is that 86% of the population states that they received more than one health care in the last two years, and qualifies the care they received as excellent in more than 70% of cases.

EPS and their role

A second aspect is that 74% of those surveyed recognize what the EPS are and more than 90% know that their functions are not limited to financial intermediation, but that they are also responsible for: health prevention management, authorizations for medications or procedures and appointment assignments, among others.

In turn, 62% of those surveyed do not know what an IPS is and associate some of its functions with those of the EPS. Regarding the management of the EPS in the contributory regime, only 9% give it a low rating. In the subsidized regime, this assessment reaches 17%.

On the possibility of a structural reform to the health system, 32% of the surveyed population would agree to change the current system, 26% consider that the EPS should be eliminated and prefer a totally public system.

Finally, when asked if they are concerned that the resources of the health system are administered only by national and territorial public entities, such as the National Government or the Ministry of Health, in the Eje Cafetero and Antioquia, 60% stated that they felt very worried.

“This is the first Great Health Survey that reflects the feeling of citizens regarding the operation of the current health system. The results that we have presented today allow us to identify opportunities to continue advancing in this sector in Colombia. From the ANDI we want to contribute with these ideas to the proposal presented by the National Government, with the participation of all the actors”, comments Bruce Mac Master, President of the ANDI.