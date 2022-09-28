Home News 75-year-old tourist tired on Falzarego
75-year-old tourist tired on Falzarego

75-year-old tourist tired on Falzarego

Fatigued hiker returning from Lagazuoi. A 75-year-old German national was joined by the Alpine Rescue men of the Guardia di Finanza, 400 meters above the Falzarego pass. He was with two other people and couldn’t go on. He was made to sit aboard the off-road vehicle and accompanied downstream. He was not injured and had not suffered trauma, therefore there was no need for the intervention of the 118 health workers.

