75-year-old woman dies after being run over on Army Boulevard

75-year-old woman dies after being run over on Army Boulevard

A 75-year-old woman died this Wednesday morning after being run over at km 6 of Army Boulevard in Soyapango, the responsible driver fled the scene.

The deceased person responded to the name of Idalia Rivas, who died after the strong impact produced by the car that was driving at excessive speed in the vicinity of the Nuevo Amanecer terminal.

Also, because of the accident, three more vehicles collided in the area, leaving only material damage.

For its part, the National Civil Police indicated that the person responsible fled the scene, but was later captured in Ilopango.

