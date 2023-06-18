Home » 75 years SK Altheim: The “Red Devils” hope to return to the national league
75 years SK Altheim: The "Red Devils" hope to return to the national league

75 years SK Altheim: The "Red Devils" hope to return to the national league

In the post-war period, more precisely in 1948, all sports clubs in the community were dissolved and merged into a single, non-political sports club following a decision by the Altheim municipal council.

The era of SK Altheim began exactly 75 years ago. This anniversary will be celebrated from Friday 23 June to Sunday 25 June at the “Red Devils” sports complex, as the footballers are known. For a long time, the club was one of the most successful football clubs in the Innviertel region. In 1973, SK Altheim celebrated the Upper Austrian state championship title after finishing second in the highest Upper Austrian league in the two previous seasons.

After many ups and downs, the Altheimer, who finished fourth in the Upper Austria League in the 2006/2007 season, have now arrived in the district league. Coach Rudolf Spindler’s team is still a crowd puller there, and the support of the passionate fans in the “Kobe Arena” with its covered grandstand for 500 fans is great. “We have the highest average in the league with more than 300 visitors per game, and top games have 500 spectators or more,” says Ernst Buchleitner, who took over as President in 2020. “Club life has developed very well. In addition to the many numerous sponsors, the income from the canteen is very important for the club,” says Buchleitner. There are currently 90 children playing in six youth teams who are looked after by 13 coaches. “These figures are very pleasing,” says Buchleitner.

The goal of moving up to the national league for the club’s 75th anniversary was clearly missed, but under the new coach Spindler, who was hired in winter, a breath of fresh air came to Altheim recently. “Our goal in the medium term is to return to the state league. In the coming season we want to play in the top ranks of the regional league,” says Buchleitner. Spindler will remain with the old people. “The nice thing is that the clubs stick together here in Altheim,” says Buchleitner.

75 years of SK Altheim: there will be celebrations for three days

The festivities begin on Friday 23 June in the evening in the marquee. On Saturday (June 24) there will be a neighborhood tournament with polling, mining and belts as well as a legends game with former Altheim kickers. The national league champions of 1973 are honored. Reinhold Hintermaier, who was born in Altheim and former national player, will also travel from Nuremberg. 600 visitors are expected at SK Altheim on Saturday. On Sunday (June 25) from 10 a.m. there will be a morning pint with many guests of honour.

