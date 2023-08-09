76% of foreign investment is reaching goods and services

CONTRARY Contrary to what was believed in recent years, 76% of the total foreign direct investment (FDI), which has arrived in the country between 2015 and 2022, was destined for economic activities other than the mining-energy sector.

This is indicated by a recent study by researchers from the Banco de la República and the Latin American Reserve Fund, who carried out a characterization of the FDI that has reached sectors other than mining and oil in Colombia.

In this study, an analysis was carried out at the firm level, which focused on the sectors of Manufacturing industries; Commerce, restaurants and hotels; and Transport, storage and communications, which accounted for close to 60% of cumulative FDI in sectors other than mining and oil between 2000 and 2020.

This aspect of FDI not only plays a very important role as a source of external financing, but also allows the transfer of technology, access to international markets, and the efficient reallocation of production factors. All this offers benefits for the receiving economies derived from greater economic growth, increases in productivity and an expanded supply of goods and services.

increments

According to the Issuer, the increase in international capital flows has deepened the development of multinational companies and the greater interdependence between countries. Colombia has not been the exception. In recent years, FDI has been the country’s main source of external financing and has represented, on average, 3.7% of the annual gross domestic product (GDP).

After a reduction in 2020 and 2021 associated with the pandemic, FDI rebounded strongly in 2022 reaching 5% of GDP, one of the highest levels of this century. This figure is similar to that observed in 2016 and only surpassed by that reached in 2005, when it reached 7% of GDP. The preliminary information available for 2023 suggests that the dynamism of FDI has been maintained this year.

The study indicates that FDI has reached all sectors of the Colombian economy, in a widespread and permanent way. Between 2000 and 2015, mining and oil activities were the most benefited in terms of FDI flows, receiving 47% of the accumulated total of said investment. Subsequently, with the end of the boom in the prices of mining and energy goods, the importance of the flows received by this sector also decreased.

Since then, the dynamics of FDI shows how activities related to the provision of goods and services for the domestic market have become more relevant as recipients of this type of investment.

The study found that, for the sectors analyzed, the investments made have a frequency of between 1 and 3 years, which indicates that companies rarely receive resources, but maintain and expand their operation supported by the profits they produce and reinvest.

Values

Likewise, the value of the investments that companies receive is quite heterogeneous, with periods of high concentration on account of private operations of large companies. In general, the results of the study in terms of investment, financial profits and foreign trade, indicate that the largest amounts in these transactions are carried out by few companies.

On the other hand, in addition to the investment amounts that companies receive from their parent companies and the reinvestment of profits, companies can use debt as a financing mechanism.

In this regard, the firms studied borrowed abroad mainly through loans between related companies (parent companies, sister companies, companies with an indirect relationship, among others). This type of debt, in general, presents better conditions than contracting debt with the market.

The study also analyzed other characteristics of companies with a presence of FDI, such as their links to foreign trade and their financial results. Regarding the first, it is found that these companies are more oriented to imports than to exports, which is why it shows a negative trade balance.

This can be due to the need to obtain inputs or technology from parent companies or from the international market and because the objective of these companies with FDI in the country seems to be more associated with the provision of goods and services in the local market than in the international market. external, unlike what happens with companies in the mining-energy sector.

It should be noted that the commercialization of services is presented as an alternative and growing source of income in this group of companies, although it also represents a significant part of their costs.

