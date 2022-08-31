Original title: 76 projects agreed to invest more than 10 billion yuan in “Jinlong Resonance” and went to Shanhaiqing

CNR Tianjin, August 31st news (Reporter Liu Yang) On the morning of August 30th, the 2022 “Jinlong Resonance” Cooperation and Exchange Conference was grandly opened. This conference was successfully held for three consecutive years. On the basis of the “Upward” investment promotion activity, the first appearance was upgraded with the theme of “Resonance of Jinlong and Longxi”. At the signing ceremony of the cooperation projects, 76 projects were signed between Tianjin and Long, with an agreed investment of 11.19 billion yuan, involving scientific and technological cooperation, light industry and textiles, new energy, equipment manufacturing, biomedicine, ecological agriculture, food processing, and consumer assistance. and many other fields.

The scene of the event (photographed by Chu Fuqing issued by the Central Radio Network)

The meeting was held in the form of video, and three main venues were set up in the National Rural Development Bureau, Tianjin City and Gansu Province, and branch venues were set up in various districts of Tianjin and relevant cities, prefectures and counties in Gansu Province. On the opening day of the conference, the “Jinlong Resonance” cooperation and exchange meeting, the “Jinlong Resonance” cooperation project signing ceremony, the launching ceremony of the 2022 Tianjin-Gansu East-West Collaboration and Counterpart Support Documentary Photo Exhibition and the Technology-assisted Rural Revitalization Forum were held intensively. and other activities.

“In 2015, the Gansu Chamber of Commerce in Tianjin took advantage of the trend to become the spiritual home of the children in Tianjin and Longyuan with geo-nostalgia as a bond and entrepreneurial cooperation as a platform.” Ma Aiqin, president of the Tianjin Gansu Chamber of Commerce, introduced that since its establishment, the Chamber of Commerce has fully Play the role of bridge and link, build a platform for government-enterprise docking, and actively promote east-west collaboration projects. Through the establishment of the “Jingan-Gansu Collaborative Development Base”, covering the “Tianjin Exhibition Center for Ganwei Agricultural Special Products”, “Gannan Customs Experience Center”, business hotels, beef noodle flagship stores, etc. A bridge for attracting investment, a window for cultural and tourism display, and a platform for cooperation and exchange” to help rural revitalization. “According to incomplete statistics, the annual turnover of the chamber of commerce enterprises is 37.3 billion yuan, and the tax payment exceeds 2.5 billion yuan.”

Jinwei Sanxian Dalu noodles use Shangzhuanglang potato starch, the tender Jingyuan lamb meat subverts the mutton taste of mutton, and the authentic Lanzhou beef noodles are fragrant in Jincheng… The original ecological agricultural products of Gansu can go to the dining table of Tianjin people , benefiting from the mutual visit linkage and promotion of exchanges between Tianjin and Long.

Since the beginning of this year, Tianjin has effectively coordinated the epidemic prevention and control and the cooperation between the east and the west, and took the lead in introducing 18 countermeasures to help the paired areas consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation; it took the lead in introducing several measures to help the rural revitalization demonstration villages in Gansu Province improve their rural governance capabilities. ; Take the lead in selecting 34 rural party workers to go to Gansu Rural Revitalization Demonstration Village for temporary posts. Up to now, all the main indicators determined by the East-West Cooperation Agreement of Jinan-Gansu this year have been completed. Especially in terms of industrial cooperation, the leveraging effect of financial aid funds and the incentive effect of special awards and subsidy funds have been brought into full play, 44 industrial parks have been built, and 52 new enterprises have been guided and put into production.

"Tianjin is the eastern cooperative city that has helped the most impoverished counties in Gansu, the longest period of assistance, and the most effective assistance. The two provinces and cities share a deep bond of heart-to-heart and mutual help. Wang Jiayi, deputy secretary of the Gansu Provincial Party Committee, pointed out in his speech, We will take this event as a new opportunity to further deepen comprehensive cooperation, and promote east-west cooperation between Tianjin and Gansu to a new level and achieve more fruitful results. Ji Guoqiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Tianjin Municipal Party Committee and head of the United Front Work Department, said that Tianjin insists on "upgrading and strengthening" "Multi-layer full coverage, limited and unlimited combination" thinking and measures, strengthen high standing, divide internal affairs, and be responsible, and will work closely with Gansu to enhance feelings in promoting the rural revitalization strategy, and promote development in east-west cooperation, and truly realize Common progress, common prosperity, and win-win situation.





