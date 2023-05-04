77% of Colombians admire the company they work for, according to a survey – news

A synergy between universities, companies and the Government is needed to create wealth in the country.

77% of those surveyed are between very satisfied and satisfied with the employment relationship they have with the company they work for. This satisfaction goes hand in hand with the emotions of pride (22%), optimism (22%), joy (19%) and confidence (11%) that Colombians say they feel about companies.

However, doing business in the country is a complex matter. 74% of those surveyed affirm that doing business in Colombia is difficult or very difficult. 84% have had the idea of ​​starting their own business, 72% of people have tried it and only 48% have been successful.

This is revealed by the First Large Survey called “The voice of companies in Colombia, a dialogue with society”, presented in the framework of the celebration of the 370 years of the institution, which concludes that the majority of those surveyed (58 %) hopes that there will be a more harmonious work between companies, universities and the Government, with the purpose of creating wealth for all.

According to the survey carried out by the Universidad del Rosario, El Tiempo Casa Editorial and the National Consulting Center, public and private universities are today the institutions with the greatest credibility in opinion.

“86% of those surveyed indicated that they trust public universities and 81% expressed the same trust in private universities. Likewise, 79% trust Colombian companies and 73% trust businessmen,” said Alejandro Cheyne, rector of the Universidad del Rosario, in delivering the results.

“Both universities and businessmen enjoy the highest levels of trust in opinion, which accentuates their leading role in society at this time in the country,” Cheyne noted.

A fact that has great significance at the current moment in the country is that those surveyed see Ecopetrol as the company that can further mark the economic growth of the Nation. However, they affirm that Colombia is one of the worst nations in managing its wealth.

Although 62% of people do not know the taxes that companies must pay, 49% disagree that they pay more taxes.

Business Management Acceptance Index

The project “The voice of companies in Colombia, a dialogue with society”, expresses the opinion of people on the role of business in society. To do this, 1,209 people were surveyed between March 15 and April 18, over 18 years of age and from all socioeconomic levels.

“This investigation allows us to see for the first time revealing results about Colombian companies, their relationship with society and with the Government, and what they represent for the country, not only from the point of view of the labor market, but also from the creation of wealth,” Cheyne explained.

This project seeks to analyze, from the academy, the perception that Colombians have towards companies, as well as the vision of businessmen towards what is happening in the country. For this reason, in the next month, the Universidad del Rosario, together with its allies El Tiempo Casa Editorial and the National Consulting Center, will present the results of the 1,000 businessmen who are currently being surveyed.

Parallel to the survey, the Colombian Business Laboratory was presented, from which all issues related to the role of companies in Colombia will be investigated.

The Laboratory delivered the Business Management Acceptance Index, which analyzes the admiration, respect, trust, support, credibility and reputation that Colombians show for companies.

“For this first measurement, the Index is 62.5% on average, which shows the recognition and acceptance that Colombians have of the role of companies,” noted the rector of the Universidad del Rosario.

Trust in the Government

According to the survey, the institutions that generate the greatest mistrust are political parties (89%), Congress (76%), local governments (69%), judges (64%) and the non-Catholic church (62%).

42% of Colombians trust the Presidency of the Republic, 62% trust the Ministry of Labor and 53% trust the Treasury portfolio.

64% of those surveyed consider that the country is not on the right path, 84% want President Gustavo Petro to do well, 86% think that it is impossible to have a rich country without companies and 55% believe that the Government recognizes the contribution of companies in the future of the country.

*Photo Cover: Alejandro Cheyne, Rector of the Universidad del Rosario.