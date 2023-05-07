777,730 cases are pending in the judicial system – Diario La Hora

Of the 436 judicial dependencies, 28% of them are in “critical condition”

The president of the judiciary Council (CJ) Wilman Terán evaluated the current situation of the Judiciary which, he said, faces a series of problems and inconveniences that prevent it from providing an efficient service to citizens.

He said it on Friday, May 5, 2023, during the 2022 institutional management accountability presentation.

He pointed out that, although there are 436 judicial offices nationwide in operation, 28% of them are in a “critical state” because they do not have the necessary judges to dispatch the high volumes of procedural load.

Hay judicial units that have a procedural load that exceeds 150% of their capacity and as a consequence, in the country there are 777,730 cases repressed.

Although 78 judges were appointed in 2022, this figure is insufficient if one takes into account that, in 2017, there was an indicator of 11.58 judges per 100,000 inhabitants, but by 2023 the figure stands at 10.54. Currently, the Judicial Function has a gap of 692 judges.

Regarding infrastructure, Terán outlined that, of the total number of judicial units owned, 93% is in poor condition and only 7% is in adequate condition. He explained that there is a budget deficit of $16 million needed to repower those buildings.

As he pointed out, the judiciary Council requires filling the 1648 unfunded vacant items of administrative and jurisdictional personnel, for which $.21 million is needed.

For the retirement payment of 598 judicial servants, a referential value of $30.8 million is needed, and to evaluate the judicial servants, according to what is determined by law, $1.9 million is required.

The participation of judiciary Council in the General State Budget in 2023 is 1.11%, a figure lower than that registered in 2013, which was 1.53%, he explained.

Without going into further detail, he stated that the additional needs of the Judiciary that are not financed with the assigned budget amount to $47 million dollars.

DISMISSED JUDICIAL SERVANTS

In the disciplinary field, following due process and the right to defense, in 2022, 77 judicial servants were dismissed, including 29 judges, six prosecutors and two notaries. Additionally, 231 officials received other types of sanctions such as fines, suspension from office, written reprimand, among others. In the last two months, 24 judges from the Judicial Branch have been separated. (SC)

