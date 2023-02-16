Given the serious situation that has been occurring in Santa Marta, due to the dry season and strong breezes, there are already more than 78 forest fires that have been intervened by the city’s Fire Department.

This was announced by Captain Richard Chahin, operational commander of the relief agency, who in dialogue with EL INFORMADOR assured that the units attend between 5 and 8 emergencies daily, most of these have been caused by malicious hands in different sectors of the city, with the Bureche section being the most affected.

He indicated that, daily, the personnel risks their lives due to these negligence, not leaving behind the climate change that has had the greatest influence on the city’s hills, where there have also been cases of fires.

“Unfortunately, we are wasting water, the precious liquid that is quite scarce and it is up to us, since these fires have intensified throughout the city and its surroundings, the authorities are aware but so far no person has been captured or pointed out. Until now, of committing these acts, let’s say vandalism,” said Captain Chahin.

Likewise, he stated that most of the fires have not been especially due to the high temperature in the city, and that these have been provoked. Upon arriving at the place where these forest damages have been caused, the community has informed them of the individuals who make a presence, set a fire and out of nowhere, continue on their way. “There is a lot of material about what, almost all of them are caused by the hand of man,” he said.

The team risks their life, in order to mitigate the emergencies that occur daily.

He also noted that “other areas where these cases have occurred the most have been in the Taganga sector, the María Eugenia hills and the back of La Escollera.

In the previously mentioned sectors, there have been fires, of great forest magnitude and also in different lots of the city; emphasizing the interposed law that obliges the owners to close them and keep them clean, but unfortunately, most of these do not keep them closed, some close it but do not keep it adequate, others burn it, thus harming the environment and putting the inhabitants at risk, taking into account the inhalation of smoke or the approaching fire itself.

The captain, Ricardo Chahin, announced that on many occasions they have had to double or triple, according to the emergency that arises. During the process, they have asked the Risk Management and Climate Change office for help with the tank trucks they have for the water supply, highlighting that; For them it is more effective, since the water that they transport to the place of the events, when the emergency is of great magnitude, is not enough to make relays of vehicles to tank the wells, because they would lose a lot of time on the way, for this reason , ask for the support of the water supply and thus mitigate and comply with the service provided to the citizenry.