8.3 million for the enhancement of the submerged archaeological cultural heritage of the Campania coastal strip

Innovation agreement of over 8 million euros

The Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy has authorized an Innovation Agreement of over 8.300.000 euro for a project of knowledge and accessibility to the general public of the submerged archaeological cultural heritage of the Campania coastal strip, through the use of new models of innovative technologies and intelligent services for knowledge.

The program PAS (Submerged Archaeological Landscapes of Campania) was presented by Mare Engineering, the Department of Science and Technology of the Parthenope University of Naples, the Department of Cultural Heritage Sciences of the University of Salerno, Eva Group and Deliverti and, in addition to enhancing the archaeological and environmental, will bring an increase employment Of the territory.

The project, based on the principles ofopen source and open service innovation, can also be replicated in other Mediterranean coastal regions that intend to enhance the underwater cultural capital.

The concessions granted by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy amount to 3.747.400 euro.

The incentive will be managed by Mediocredito Centrale on behalf of the Ministry.

