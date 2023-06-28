Home » 8.3 million for the enhancement of the submerged archaeological cultural heritage of the Campania coastal strip
News

8.3 million for the enhancement of the submerged archaeological cultural heritage of the Campania coastal strip

by admin
8.3 million for the enhancement of the submerged archaeological cultural heritage of the Campania coastal strip

Innovation agreement of over 8 million euros

The Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy has authorized an Innovation Agreement of over 8.300.000 euro for a project of knowledge and accessibility to the general public of the submerged archaeological cultural heritage of the Campania coastal strip, through the use of new models of innovative technologies and intelligent services for knowledge.

The program PAS (Submerged Archaeological Landscapes of Campania) was presented by Mare Engineering, the Department of Science and Technology of the Parthenope University of Naples, the Department of Cultural Heritage Sciences of the University of Salerno, Eva Group and Deliverti and, in addition to enhancing the archaeological and environmental, will bring an increase employment Of the territory.

The project, based on the principles ofopen source and open service innovation, can also be replicated in other Mediterranean coastal regions that intend to enhance the underwater cultural capital.

The concessions granted by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy amount to 3.747.400 euro.

The incentive will be managed by Mediocredito Centrale on behalf of the Ministry.

See also  Maturity, all passed. Calabria first for 100 and praise, 4 times Lombardy

You may also like

Tlc crisis, Rangone: “Innovation is the only way...

Motown Records: The Eternal Sound of Young America...

This June 30 is the deadline for payment...

British International School is the leader on the...

Council approved project for caregivers of dependent people

The 10 best books on Madagascar – Scientific...

Digital Assets Commission and Bitcoin Agency may receive...

District addresses the calamity due to lack of...

Iran. Syria: summit in Tehran with Russia and...

“To build a country that wants to advance...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy