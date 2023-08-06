8/6 Forecast Week” This week’s domestic and foreign financial focus

Domestic Financial Focus

8/7 (Monday)Press conference of the Ministry of National Development

Elan electricity removal rights

Qisda, Chuanhu, and Qunguang Dharma Seminar 8/8 (Tue)The Ministry of Finance announced the customs import and export in July

The General Office of Accounting and Statistics announces the price statistics for July

Ministry of Labor releases latest unpaid leave statistics

Jinghong, Anli-KY, Hanquan, Rhenium Bao ex-rights

Chunghwa Electronics, Novatek, iST, Zhixin Fa Seminar 8/9 (Wednesday)LV Rare Leather Exhibition

Tongxin Dian, Jin Guoguang Excludes Rights and Interests

Far EasTone, Yiqi, Paradigm-KY, Liwang, TPK, Zhen Ding-KY Law Seminar8/10 (Four)Financial Holdings profit release

BMW X5 / X6 Press Conference

Accounting and General Office publishes salary statistics

Ministry of Finance announces tax revenue for July

AUO, Juxiang, Tongzhi, and Zhenyao are all ex-rights

Ruiding and Caiyu Fa Talking Session8/11 (Friday)Central bank announces currency reserve for July

Citi’s consumer finance business transferred to DBS on 12th

2023 Kaohsiung International Tea, Coffee and Food Fair

Shangyang Industry SeSA Laundry Bar Southern Directly-operated Demonstration Store Opens; Huaxin Fa Seminar

CyberLink Disclaimer

Wangsi, Lianbao, Yujun, Lizhi, Laijie, Duntai, Zyxel Control Law Seminar

International Financial Focus

8/7 (Monday)U.S. July CB employment trend index

UK July Halifax house price index

German industrial production in June

Canadian National Holiday Market Closed

Indonesia’s second quarter GDP8/8 (Tue)U.S. July NFIB Small Business Optimism Index, June International Trade

Canada’s international trade in June

Japan’s household expenditure and salary income in June, the economic watcher’s current situation index in July

Australia July NAB business confidence index8/9 (Wednesday)U.S. EIA Oil Inventory Report

Machine tool orders in Japan in July

Unemployment rate in South Korea in July

Markets closed for national holidays in Singapore and South Africa8/10 (Four)U.S. early jobless claims last week, July CPI

Japan July PPI

Australian consumer inflation expectations in August

RBI rate decision8/11 (Friday)U.S. July PPI, August Michigan Consumer Confidence Index

Japan is closed for national holidays

Bank of Mexico rate decision

UK second quarter GDP, June industrial production and international trade

Mainland, Hong Kong and Macau Focus

8/7 (Monday) July foreign exchange deposit

Hong Kong Stock Dacheng Foods (Asia) Announces First Half Financial Report 8/8 (Tue) July import and export

2023 Chengdu Universiade closes 8/9 (Wednesday) July CPI, PPI

Hong Kong stocks Alibaba, Cathay Pacific, and FIH announced their financial reports for the first half of the year

“LinkedIn Workplace”, a job search platform exclusively for mainland China, officially ceases service 8/10 (Four) July M1, M2, new credit, social financing scale

Hong Kong stocks SMIC and China Literature announced their financial reports for the first half of the year

Weekly Focus of Taiwan Stocks

8/7 (Monday)Extraordinary meeting of shareholders8/7 (Monday) Excluding Quanxi Xuanyu, Elan, Kaimei, etc.8/7 (Monday) The law talks will be held by Qisda, Chuanhu, and Chicony8/8 (Tue) In addition to interest Pengcheng, Jianqiao, Jinghong, Libao, etc.8/8 (Tue) CLP, Zhixin, Novatek, Precision Technology 8/9 (Wednesday)Ex-rights Yongfeng Gold, Heku Gold, Tongxin Electric, Jin Guoguang, etc.8/9 (Wednesday) Fashuohui Xunlian, Zhixing, Yatai, TPK-KY, FarEaston, Liwang, Prui, Yiqi, Zhending-KY8/10 (Four) Extraordinary meeting of shareholders8/10 (Four) Ex-rights Paului, Merida, Chengtai, Zhaofeng Gold, Zhangyin, Tongzhi, AUO, etc.8/10 (Four) Fa said that Guanmao, Ruiding, Caiyu8/11 (Friday)Ex-interest Yuanda Gold, First Gold, Fengxiang-KY, Jingde, etc.8/11 (Friday) Fashuo Huiwangsi, Lianbao, Yujun, Duntai, Lizhi, Laijie, Zyxel

one week ahead



8/6 Forecast Week” This week’s domestic and foreign financial focus



2023.08.06

I estimate that even 11 blacks will be exported in July



2023.08.06

August economic data will reveal PMI progress is slow



High World and Innolux will release their outlook for the second half of the year before the war



Delta Electronics puts the financial report and outlook in the legal system as the main event



Yin Yanliang, the founder of Tang Award 8/1, who triggered the upsurge in biomedicine, attended



The post 8/6 Forecast Week” this week’s domestic and foreign financial focus appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

