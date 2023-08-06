8/6 Forecast Week” This week’s domestic and foreign financial focus

Domestic Financial Focus
8/7 (Monday)Press conference of the Ministry of National Development
Elan electricity removal rights
Qisda, Chuanhu, and Qunguang Dharma Seminar 8/8 (Tue)The Ministry of Finance announced the customs import and export in July
The General Office of Accounting and Statistics announces the price statistics for July
Ministry of Labor releases latest unpaid leave statistics
Jinghong, Anli-KY, Hanquan, Rhenium Bao ex-rights
Chunghwa Electronics, Novatek, iST, Zhixin Fa Seminar 8/9 (Wednesday)LV Rare Leather Exhibition
Tongxin Dian, Jin Guoguang Excludes Rights and Interests
Far EasTone, Yiqi, Paradigm-KY, Liwang, TPK, Zhen Ding-KY Law Seminar8/10 (Four)Financial Holdings profit release
BMW X5 / X6 Press Conference
Accounting and General Office publishes salary statistics
Ministry of Finance announces tax revenue for July
AUO, Juxiang, Tongzhi, and Zhenyao are all ex-rights
Ruiding and Caiyu Fa Talking Session8/11 (Friday)Central bank announces currency reserve for July
Citi’s consumer finance business transferred to DBS on 12th
2023 Kaohsiung International Tea, Coffee and Food Fair
Shangyang Industry SeSA Laundry Bar Southern Directly-operated Demonstration Store Opens; Huaxin Fa Seminar
CyberLink Disclaimer
Wangsi, Lianbao, Yujun, Lizhi, Laijie, Duntai, Zyxel Control Law Seminar
International Financial Focus
8/7 (Monday)U.S. July CB employment trend index
UK July Halifax house price index
German industrial production in June
Canadian National Holiday Market Closed
Indonesia’s second quarter GDP8/8 (Tue)U.S. July NFIB Small Business Optimism Index, June International Trade
Canada’s international trade in June
Japan’s household expenditure and salary income in June, the economic watcher’s current situation index in July
Australia July NAB business confidence index8/9 (Wednesday)U.S. EIA Oil Inventory Report
Machine tool orders in Japan in July
Unemployment rate in South Korea in July
Markets closed for national holidays in Singapore and South Africa8/10 (Four)U.S. early jobless claims last week, July CPI
Japan July PPI
Australian consumer inflation expectations in August
RBI rate decision8/11 (Friday)U.S. July PPI, August Michigan Consumer Confidence Index
Japan is closed for national holidays
Bank of Mexico rate decision
UK second quarter GDP, June industrial production and international trade
Mainland, Hong Kong and Macau Focus
8/7 (Monday) July foreign exchange deposit
Hong Kong Stock Dacheng Foods (Asia) Announces First Half Financial Report 8/8 (Tue) July import and export
2023 Chengdu Universiade closes 8/9 (Wednesday) July CPI, PPI
Hong Kong stocks Alibaba, Cathay Pacific, and FIH announced their financial reports for the first half of the year
“LinkedIn Workplace”, a job search platform exclusively for mainland China, officially ceases service 8/10 (Four) July M1, M2, new credit, social financing scale
Hong Kong stocks SMIC and China Literature announced their financial reports for the first half of the year
Weekly Focus of Taiwan Stocks
8/7 (Monday)Extraordinary meeting of shareholders8/7 (Monday) Excluding Quanxi Xuanyu, Elan, Kaimei, etc.8/7 (Monday) The law talks will be held by Qisda, Chuanhu, and Chicony8/8 (Tue) In addition to interest Pengcheng, Jianqiao, Jinghong, Libao, etc.8/8 (Tue) CLP, Zhixin, Novatek, Precision Technology 8/9 (Wednesday)Ex-rights Yongfeng Gold, Heku Gold, Tongxin Electric, Jin Guoguang, etc.8/9 (Wednesday) Fashuohui Xunlian, Zhixing, Yatai, TPK-KY, FarEaston, Liwang, Prui, Yiqi, Zhending-KY8/10 (Four) Extraordinary meeting of shareholders8/10 (Four) Ex-rights Paului, Merida, Chengtai, Zhaofeng Gold, Zhangyin, Tongzhi, AUO, etc.8/10 (Four) Fa said that Guanmao, Ruiding, Caiyu8/11 (Friday)Ex-interest Yuanda Gold, First Gold, Fengxiang-KY, Jingde, etc.8/11 (Friday) Fashuo Huiwangsi, Lianbao, Yujun, Duntai, Lizhi, Laijie, Zyxel
one week ahead
I estimate that even 11 blacks will be exported in July
August economic data will reveal PMI progress is slow
High World and Innolux will release their outlook for the second half of the year before the war
Delta Electronics puts the financial report and outlook in the legal system as the main event
Yin Yanliang, the founder of Tang Award 8/1, who triggered the upsurge in biomedicine, attended
