Konya Police Department Combating Narcotic Crimes with Seydişehir District Police Department Narcotics Bureau crews made a routine road inspection on the Konya-Antalya highway.

9 kilos of skunk found

The police seized 8 kilos and 900 grams of skunk drugs in packages hidden in the sound system during the search he made in the car he stopped on suspicion. Driver HFK was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

