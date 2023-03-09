Minister Urso “Women entrepreneurs are fundamental in the economy and in society”

On the occasion of World Women’s Day, the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo bear and Undersecretary Fausta Bergamot presented the philatelic issue dedicated to “Businesswomen”. The stamp belongs to the thematic series “Senso Civico” and the sketch was created by the graphics department of the State Mint Polygraphic Institute. The presentation ceremony was attended by numerous representatives of trade associations, the States General of Women, and the Women’s Business Committee of MIMIT.

“We wanted to celebrate with a stamp dedicated to women entrepreneurs on 8 March – stated Minister Adolfo Urso in his speech – to remember their fundamental role in the economy and in society. In times of difficulty and change, in fact, it is women who best interpret emotions and the ability to innovate”.

“In the last few years – continues the Minister – women entrepreneurs have increased, but we can and must do more: female employment is still too low, and we are working as a government to fill this gap, because the room for improvement is wide”.

“Doing business for us women represents an act of love and courage, which requires great efforts every day to make our way in a work culture that is often strongly marked by men” – declared Valentina Picca Bianchi, president of the Women’s Business Committee. “We hope that initiatives like this can enhance the value of female entrepreneurship and encourage women to get involved without fear”.

“March 8 is an important day to highlight the role of women – said Undersecretary Fausta Bergamotto – above all those who, in all professions and at all levels, play an important role in the development of our country. My thoughts can only go to the 130 million girls in the world who cannot attend school: preventing young women from studying is a sentence to immobility. Today’s philatelic issue – concludes Bergamotto – is therefore a new acknowledgment to women who have managed to carve out a space for themselves in this society”.

