China News Service, October 22. According to the WeChat official account of the Beijing Health and Health Commission, from 0:00 to 15:00 on October 22, Beijing added 8 new cases of local new coronary pneumonia virus infection, all of which were quarantine observers; 4 cases in Chaoyang District , 2 cases in Fengtai District, 1 case in Haidian District and 1 case in Tongzhou District; 7 cases of mild infection and 1 case of asymptomatic infection. The relevant information is hereby notified as follows:

Infected persons

Infected Person 249: The same family member of Infected Person 143, and the current address is the same as that of Infected Person 143 (click for details). As close contacts, they were quarantined in a centralized manner. On October 22, the nucleic acid test result was reported to be positive, and an asymptomatic infection was diagnosed on the same day.

Infected persons 250, 251, and 252: their current addresses are Building 19 and Building 5, Area A, Baiyang Jingyuan, Wangsiying Township, Chaoyang District. Centralized isolation as close contacts, positive nucleic acid test results were reported on October 21, confirmed cases were diagnosed on October 22, and the clinical types were all mild.

Infected person 253: It is the same family member of infected person 206, and the current address is the same as that of infected person 206 (click for details). As close contacts, they were quarantined in a centralized manner. On October 22, they reported a positive nucleic acid test result, a confirmed case was diagnosed on the same day, and the clinical type was mild.

Infected persons 254 and 255: Currently living in Building 1, District 3, Zifangyuan, Fangzhuang Street, Fengtai District. As a close contact of infected person 231, they were quarantined in a centralized manner. The nucleic acid test result was reported to be positive on October 21, and a confirmed case was diagnosed on October 22. The clinical types were all mild.

Infected person 256: Currently living in Building 78, Lilaoxin Village, Yangzhuang Street, Tongzhou District. As a close contact of infected person 232, they were quarantined in a centralized manner. On October 22, they reported a positive nucleic acid test result, a confirmed case was diagnosed on the same day, and the clinical type was mild.