[모스크바=AP/뉴시스] Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at a ceremony to enact credentials for the new ambassador to Russia held at the Kremlin in Moscow on the 5th (local time). 2023.04.06

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Lee Jong-hee = According to a poll, Russians’ trust in Russian President Vladimir Putin has exceeded 80%.

According to TASS news agency on the 7th (local time), the All-Russian Center for Public Opinion Survey (VTsIOM) announced that the result of a survey on trust in President Putin recorded 80.4%, down 0.1 percentage point from a week ago.

The agency explained that this result came out when 1,600 Russians aged 18 or older were asked about their trust in President Putin from the 27th of last month to the 2nd of this month.

The government approval rating was 77.9%, the same as last week.

The positive evaluation of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and the government recorded 55.2% and 53.8%, respectively. Compared to last week, they rose by 0.7 percentage points and 1 percentage point, respectively.

Confidence in Prime Minister Mishustin rose 0.3 percentage point from last week to 63.7%.

A survey of trust in party leaders showed Gennady Zyuganov, leader of the Communist Party of Russia, at 34.6%, Sergei Mironov of the Justice Russia Party at 32.9%, Leonid Slutsky of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia at 17.4%, and Alexei Nechayev of New People at 9.1%. appeared in %.

As a result of the party support survey, the ruling United Russia Party recorded 40.3%, the Russian Communist Party 9.9%, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia 8.3%, the Justice Russia Party 5.7%, and the New People 4.7%.

