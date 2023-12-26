Home » 8 people were stabbed in a residential community in Chengdu, Sichuan, and many others had their faces covered in blood | Violence | Hitting people | Killing families
Intentional Knife Attack Leaves 8 Injured in Chengdu, China

A disturbing knife attack in the Xindu District of Chengdu, Sichuan, China has left eight people injured. The incident occurred on December 24, when a 21-year-old male, identified as Liu Moumou, carrying a history of mental illness, began randomly attacking people with a knife near a residential area.

According to the Xindu District Branch of the Chengdu Municipal Public Security Bureau, the injured individuals were swiftly transported to the hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.” However, a video shared online revealed the severity of the attack, with witnesses describing horrifying scenes.

One bystander, identified as “Koala,” shared, “It was the first time I was so close to a murderer. I slashed people along the way. Six people were (slashed). One of them, a little girl, had her face slashed… A mother-in-law’s face was covered in blood. Kneeling on the ground.”

In a report published by a netizen known as “Xiao Jue Jue Jue Jue,” it was revealed that the victims of the attack ranged in age from seven to 93 years old. This horrifying attack has sparked widespread shock and disbelief among local residents.

The economic downturn and rising unemployment in China have been cited as underlying factors contributing to the surge in violent acts such as stabbings, suicides, and murders. Despite efforts to address the underlying issues, the incidents of violence have not decreased.

As the victims continue to receive medical treatment, authorities are working to better understand the factors contributing to such violent outbursts in an effort to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

This is a developing story, and further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. (Comprehensive reporting by reporter Xue Fei/Editor in charge: Zhao Weiping)

