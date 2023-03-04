By Political Writing.

The national director of the Land Restitution Unit (URT), Giovani Yule, was this Friday meeting with peasants and victims of the armed conflict in the department of Cesar.

Along with him were officials from the National Land Agency (ANT), the United Nations Organization, the Ombudsman’s Office, officials from Tamalameque, Chimichagua, the Unit for Victims, among others.

What was the purpose of the meeting?

The objective of the meeting was in compliance with an act of commitment that the national government made with the peasant communities of the municipality of Chimichagua that are applying for land. We were reviewing and monitoring those commitments that were signed on October 7, 2022.

In the report that was given by the institutions, we showed the community what progress we have made, which has been practically in the technical studies of the properties to see if they do not have any problems in legal and administrative terms so that the National Agency for Tierra can do the appraisals and purchases.

It was observed that 16 properties were presented, of which 8 are in the process of restitution, which means that no purchase can be made on these eight properties by the National Land Agency until the process of the administrative and legal stages that must be completed do with resolving issues of territorial dispossession.

In this sense, the National Land Agency will continue carrying out the procedures to make the appraisals and the rest of the studies so that in the end the land is purchased and the problem of the communities that are claiming it is solved.

How is the process of buying land in Cesar progressing, taking into account that last year they carried out topographic studies in the municipality of Chimichagua?

The truth is that the property that was most advanced in technical terms and with all the possibilities is ‘La Oficina’, which comprises more than 2,000 hectares in Chimwich.

What the communities are saying is that there are other sectors, not only peasants, but also indigenous and Afro-descendants who have the same purpose of claiming land, so we are establishing a more regional space to agree on the more general request and advance in agrarian reform. , a policy headed by President Gustavo Petro and Vice President Francia Márquez.

From the Land Restitution Unit, the ANT, the Ministry of the Interior, the municipalities of Chimichagua and Tamalameque and other institutions, we are going to establish a broader space to have a route that allows us a comprehensive solution for the region.

At the end of the meeting, we signed again the minutes that correspond to committing ourselves to making the purchase of properties that are legally and administratively viable for the procedure to be carried out.

We were also accompanied by the National Protection Unit (UNP) for complaints that communities had made about threats to social leaders, there it was possible to look at a route for the protection of people who are vulnerable to violence and conflicts in the region.

And what advances are there for the communities of Tamalameque?

In Tamalameque they are waiting, but I think that later there will also begin to be offers there and in the other municipalities that the communities mentioned because precisely for that we will carry out an inter-institutional exercise.

When will the next meeting be?

We agreed that as soon as we had results from the national institutions, especially the National Land Agency, we would hold another day to present a report to the communities. The idea is that we can join the Land Restitution Unit, the National Land Agency, the Unit for Victims, in coordination with the Governor’s Office and the mayors’ offices to continue advancing in solutions.

How many land restitution processes are there in the department of Cesar?

The requests that have been processed throughout the life of the Land Restitution Unit have 8.141, but since previous administrations we have only approved the 31%that means that at this moment we are only doing the process to 2,138 requests.

This is precisely a matter that in the new government we are reviewing because it cannot be that 100 requestshe 69% are denied. Nationally, we have more or less done a review of 400 requests that they had a bad procedure and that is why they have been rejected, we have revoked those rejections and we have processed it because in national terms it obeys 50,000 acres.

In the institution there was practically a professional team to review the requests, and those that mostly transferred with macroeconomic projects of mining-energy issues then rejected it.

We eliminated that figure when we arrived because the institutions are here to serve the victims, not to respond to the country’s macroeconomic projects.

We are also trying to modify Law 1448 in what has to do with processes that have no opposition so that in the administrative stage we can specify the materialization and delivery of these lands to the victims and they do not go to the judicial stage, which is where, regularly , the longer the process takes.

We know that in many of these properties there are second occupants in good faith and there the idea is that through the Development Plan these people can benefit because they also need the land and are subject to having their farms to make a living. familial, social, cultural and spiritual.

What progress has been made in the case of the La Gloria or Bellacruz hacienda in La Gloria, south of Cesar?

It is an emblematic process, stronger cases and we have prioritized it. At this moment it is in the evidentiary stage and of course we are going to place all the necessary elements, both administrative and legal, so that the victims can have access to restitution.

